Thirsk Placepot tips: Tom Segal with his selections for the £75,000 guaranteed pool

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The beautifully bred Alfred Wallace shaped well on his debut and can make his experience tell in the two-year-old novice that kicks off the Thirsk card (3.45). In order to keep the perm manageable he is relied on, as is Great Bedwyn in the Sky Bet Extra Places Handicap (5.15). He only has to repeat his recent York effort to hit the frame.

The other races are more complicated. Perhaps the hardest leg to get through will prove to be the three-year-old 5f handicap (4.15). The in-form Noble Vow makes the cut, along with Big Fun , who shaped well over course and distance on his comeback run this season.

Jim Goldie is clearly targeting the Sunday Series and looks to have some good chances in the other sprint handicaps. Woohoo is the first of them in the 5f event (4.45) as she ran well in a similar grade at Hamilton last time and there should be more to come from her. However, this is a tough race and so the in-form Vantheman goes in as well.

Goldie's other sprinter who goes in the perm is Eternal Sunshine in the 6f handicap (5.45). She shaped much better at York last time and is three from three at Thirsk. There is still a doubt as to whether she is in top form, though, so the bottom weight Manilla Scouse goes in, too, as he kept on nicely over 5f last time and also goes well over course and distance.

Ian Williams has an excellent record in staying handicaps and there is every chance that Hermetic is going to improve returned to 2m in the Sky Bet For The Fans Handicap (6.15). St Faz , who probably did a bit too much too soon from a tricky draw at Chester last time, goes in as well.

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Thirsk Placepot perm

3.45

1 Alfred Wallace

4.15

5 Big Fun

6 Noble Vow

4.45

1 Vantheman

18 Woohoo



5.15

2 Great Bedwyn



5.45

12 Eternal Sunshine

14 Manila Scouse



6.15

10 Hermetic

11 St Faz



1x2x2x1x2x2=16 lines

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