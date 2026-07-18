Stratford Placepot tips: Tom Segal with his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

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Team Skelton dominate the opening race (1.45) on the Stratford card and after Edelak took a fall recently, the safest option is to bank on their other runner Loriko , who couldn't have won any easier at Uttoxeter last time.

It will be hard to keep Whatyouwaitingfor out of the frame in the following novices' handicap chase (2.15) after his staying-on effort over shorter at this track last time, while another one worth banking on is Charging Thunder in the handicap hurdle (3.23). He has been running well on the Flat and Sean Bowen is booked.

The in-form Stellarmasterpiece is the obvious one in the handicap hurdle (2.48) having won easily over course and distance last time, but the other two races look trickier and it is worth including both Centara and Captain Cool in the perm in the handicap chase (3.58). Centara needs to settle a lot better if he's to get home but he's very well treated on old form, while Captain Cool might not be as talented but he's a lot more consistent.

Finally, with only four runners in the last Placepot leg (4.33), the winner needs to be found and as it's hard to choose between Artiste d'Ainay and Luna Run , so both should be included.

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Stratford Placepot perm

1.45

1 Loriko

2.15

3 Whatyouwaitingfor

2.48

2 Stellarmasterpiece

3.23

3 Charging Thunder



3.58

1 Centara

3 Captain Cool



4.33

1 Artiste d'Ainay

3 Luna Run



1x1x1x1x2x2=4 lines

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