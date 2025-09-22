Southwell Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders with his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

Only a winner will do in the small-field staying handicap (4.25) that opens the Placepot at Southwell, and Night Tara is banked on to get the job done. She looks a textbook Sir Mark Prescott improver who can show more for this longer trip.

Madman and Demetris Mouflon , who were disappointing well-backed favourites for soft-ground handicaps last time, are tentative picks in a competitive 6f nursery (4.55) with the hope they can be revived for switching to the all-weather.

Prescott's superbly bred handicap debutante Aleen is of obvious interest in the mile nursery (5.30). Just as appealing is Chelmsford maiden winner Marwaan , whose opening mark looks fair.

Cotiere showed improved form when runner-up on her second start at Wolverhampton this month and gets the nod in the fillies' novice (6.00) for Ralph Beckett.

True Promise has a big chance dropping back in trip for division one of the 5f handicap (6.30) off a decent mark.

Division two (7.00) is deeper. The two to catch the eye are Muker , who ran a belter in a higher-grade race here at the Racing League last time, and in-form veteran Alligator Alley , who has a good record at this track.

Southwell Placepot perm

4.25

2 Night Tara

4.55

6 Madman

14 Demetris Mouflon

5.30

2 Aleen

3 Marwaan

6.00

3 Cotiere

6.30

9 True Promise

7.00

1 Muker

6 Alligator Alley

1x2x2x1x1x2 = 8 lines

