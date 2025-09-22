- More
Southwell Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders with his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
Our man provides an all-weather perm for the evening card
Only a winner will do in the small-field staying handicap (4.25) that opens the Placepot at Southwell, and Night Tara is banked on to get the job done. She looks a textbook Sir Mark Prescott improver who can show more for this longer trip.
Madman and Demetris Mouflon, who were disappointing well-backed favourites for soft-ground handicaps last time, are tentative picks in a competitive 6f nursery (4.55) with the hope they can be revived for switching to the all-weather.
Prescott's superbly bred handicap debutante Aleen is of obvious interest in the mile nursery (5.30). Just as appealing is Chelmsford maiden winner Marwaan, whose opening mark looks fair.
Cotiere showed improved form when runner-up on her second start at Wolverhampton this month and gets the nod in the fillies' novice (6.00) for Ralph Beckett.
True Promise has a big chance dropping back in trip for division one of the 5f handicap (6.30) off a decent mark.
Division two (7.00) is deeper. The two to catch the eye are Muker, who ran a belter in a higher-grade race here at the Racing League last time, and in-form veteran Alligator Alley, who has a good record at this track.
Southwell Placepot perm
4.25
2 Night Tara
4.55
6 Madman
14 Demetris Mouflon
5.30
2 Aleen
3 Marwaan
6.00
3 Cotiere
6.30
9 True Promise
7.00
1 Muker
6 Alligator Alley
1x2x2x1x1x2 = 8 lines
- Ayr Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway with his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
