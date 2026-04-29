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Southwell Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway with his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
Our tipster with his picks for the popular Tote bet
The Tote’s £50,000 Placepot guarantee is at Southwell on Thursday and the opening 1m6f handicap (5.17) is a low-quality affair. The two with the most consistent form at the course are Fiftyshadesaresdev and Nymphaea, and that is enough to advise them in a very weak race.
The 1m3f handicap (5.52) features eight runners and three places are on offer provided they all line up. That makes it worth having a banker and last-time-out course-and-distance winner Arranmore is the one to include. Let’s just hope there are no non-runners.
There are also eight declared for the following 1m3f novice (6.25) and that makes it another good one for a banker, provided they all run. Pure Moon has course form and looks the one.
King Of Ithaca and Commander Of Life should be included in the 7f handicap (7.00), while the 6f handicap (7.30) can go to Alondra. It’s another where only eight run, so bank on her.
The 6f handicap (8.00) at Southwell is the final leg and only two places are on offer. Stick with What What What and Spirit Of Jenny, who are consistent and should run their races.
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Southwell Placepot perm
5.17
7 Nymphaea
8 Fiftyshadesaresdev
5.52
8 Arranmore
6.25
4 Pure Moon
7.00
2 Commander Of Life
6 King Of Ithaca
7.30
7 Alondra
8.00
2 Spirit Of Jenny
5 What What What
2 x 1 x 1 x 2 x 1 x 2 = 8 lines
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Published on inTote Betting
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