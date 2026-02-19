Southwell Placepot picks: Paul Kealy's perm for the £75,000 guaranteed pool

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

There aren't going to be any easy races in the Southwell Placepot as every contest is a handicap with a full field.

If there is going to be a banker, though, it may come in the very first leg (4.26) courtesy of Goldmoyne for a very much in-form James Owen.

The trainer's Flat form figures since February 12 are 139211211, with every winner ridden by 5lb claimer Ashley Lewis, who has his first ride on a horse who has gone 11223, improving his Racing Post Rating every time, since cheekpieces went on.

There are fewer horses you could rule out than fancy in the next (4.58), with my three being Chola Empire , in fine form on his last two runs here, the strong-travelling hat-trick-seeker Dream Illusion , and Asian Journey .

My selection in the next (5.30) would be Pleasant Man , who won't need to improve much on his latest efforts to hit the frame for his in-form trainer Joey Ramsden.

In the fourth (6.00), Cargin Bhui has taken his time cashing in on an attractive mark, but he did so in commanding fashion last time and may be hard to beat even off 6lb higher. Mumayaz is the back-up now he's back over this trip at Southwell.

In the next (6.30), the nine-year-old Intervention is still capable of good form, as he showed in better company last time, while Silky Wilkie is in his best form for a long while, and Catejan did well off a break last time and represents a trainer whose horses all seem to be running well.

Dosman is understandably favourite for the last leg (7.00), having performed with credit in strong contests on his last two starts, while Unassuming has been running well for a while and should do so again.

Untitled Document Recommended 4/5 Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Minimum guaranteed Placepots every day CLAIM OFFER 18+ T&Cs apply New customers online only. Eligibility restrictions apply. Bet min of £/€10 at odds of 1/1 (2.0) or greater across sports or racing (if EW then min £/€10 Win + £/€10 Place) within 7 days of registration. Receive £/€20 Tote Credit and £/€10 Free Sports Bet. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool or sports bet added to the bet slip. 7-day expiry. 18+. Full T&Cs apply. Gambleaware.org. Full T&Cs apply.

Southwell Placepot perm

4.26

2 Goldmoyne

4.58

1 Chola Empire

10 Dream Illusion

11 Asian Journey

5.30

9 Pleasant Man

6.00

4 Cargin Bhui

5 Mumayaz

6.30

1 Silky Wilkie

4 Intervention

9 Catejan

7.00

4 Unassuming

11 Dosman

1 x 3 x 1 x 2 x 3 x 2 = 36 lines

ADD PAUL KEALY'S SELECTIONS TO YOUR TOTE BETSLIP IN ONE CLICK

Sign up to the Tote here . New customers online only. Eligibility restrictions apply. Bet min of £/€10 at odds of 1/1 (2.0) or greater across sports or racing (if EW then min £/€10 Win + £/€10 Place) within 7 days of registration. Receive £/€20 Tote Credit and £/€10 Free Sports Bet. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool or sports bet added to the bet slip. 7-day expiry. 18+. Full T&Cs apply. Gambleaware.org .

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.