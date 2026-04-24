Sandown Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £150,000 guaranteed pool on Saturday  

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La Luna Artista is forecast to be a short price for Sandown's opener (1.13), but the Adonis she won so easily at Kempton last time was one of the worst renewals you will ever see and I'm far from convinced she's a good thing with 12st on her back in this handicap hurdle.

Scottish Triumph Hurdle winner Made U Blush is going to relish the hill here given the way he powered home at Musselburgh, and he's the main Placepot pick, with the consistent Only One Blue fancied to run a big race again.

The next (1.45) is the most competitive heat on the card, so my two outside plays, Race To Base and Desertmore News , are going to be joined by the more fancied pair of Kadastral and Cosmic Connection .

Blow Your Wad is the form horse in the next (2.20), but he comes here after four tough races (admittedly thriving), so I'm going to give the fresher legs of Doyen Quest and Matterhorn a chance.

Jonbon is favourite for the Celebration Chase (2.55), but he needed all of 2m1f on soft ground to reel in Thistle Ask at Ascot, and this furlong and a half shorter trip on good ground is very much in the latter's favour. Solness , who loves decent ground, might be able to kick the jolly out of the first three for the first time in his career.

In D'Or , Our Power and Montregard are my three in the bet365 Gold Cup (3.30), while Kabral Du Mathan is odds-on for the final leg (4.02) and should not have any trouble in hitting the first two.

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Sandown Placepot perm

1.13

2 Made U Blush

5 Only One Blue

1.45

1 Cosmic Connection

2 Kadastral

6 Desertmore News

9 Race To Base

2.20

3 Doyen Quest

6 Matterhorn

2.55

6 Solness

7 Thistle Ask

3.30

6 Our Power

7 In D'Or

11 Montregard

4.02

1 Kabral Du Mathan

2 x 4 x 2 x 2 x 3 x 1 = 96 lines

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