Sandown Placepot picks: Robbie Wilders' selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

Jessica Macey's horses are starting to hit form and the well-handicapped Smart Vision is of interest down in grade for the 5f handicap (1.55 ) that kicks off the Placepot at Sandown.

Arry Up , who landed his first three handicaps and drops in distance after fading when setting a strong pace over 6f at Kempton when last seen, is the other to include.

Plenty of well-bred newcomers representing top yards contest the 7f maiden (2.25 ), with Jinman and On Target appealing most from that group.

The improving Tall Trees caught the eye when finishing well for second in a strong Newmarket maiden on her latest run and could be underestimated in the Star Stakes (2.55 ).

Tawajjah has a massive chance in the 1m2f handicap (3.30 ) if he doesn't bounce from his excellent second off a long layoff this month, while the handicapper could have been harsher on Kamaway for her Salisbury win last time.

None of the three in the 1m6f handicap (4.07 ) can be ruled out. Preference is for Probation and Alma Latina , who could both improve for this new distance.

Talitha Rouge could have got in lightly for her handicap debut in the final leg (4.42 ).

Untitled Document Recommended 4/5 Bet £10 Get £40 In Free Bets NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Minimum guaranteed Placepots every day CLAIM OFFER 18+ T&Cs apply Sign up to the Tote here. New customers online only. Only valid with code B10G40 on registration. Bet a min £/€10 at odds of /1 (2.0) across sports or racing within 7 days of registration. Receive £/€20 Tote Credit, £/€10 Free Sports Bet and 2 x £/€5 Bet Builder within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool or sports bet added to bet slip . Voided/non-runner bets will not qualify; subsequent bet will be qualifying bet. 7-day expiry. 18+. One per customer. Selected customers only. Full T&Cs apply. Gambleaware.org.

Sandown Placepot perm

1.55

1 Smart Vision

5 Arry Up

2.25

2 Jinman

4 On Target

2.55

7 Tall Trees

3.30

3 Tawajjah

7 Kamaway

4.07

2 Alma Latina

3 Probation

4.42

3 Talitha Rouge

2 x 2 x 1 x 2 x 2 x 1 = 16 lines

Head to the Tote website to follow Robbie's advice

Sign up to the Tote here . New customers online only. Register and bet a min £5 at odds of 1/1 (2.0) or greater across sports or racing within 7 days of registration to qualify. Receive £10 Tote Credit, £10 Free Sports Bet within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool or sports bet added to bet slip. Voided/non-runner bets will not qualify; subsequent bet will be qualifying bet. 7-day expiry. 18+. One per customer. Selected customers only. Full T&Cs apply. Gambleaware.org. Full T&Cs apply. Gambleaware.org .

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.