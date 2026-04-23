Sandown Placepot picks - Paul Kealy's perm for the £75,000 guaranteed pool

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Sandown's card opens with a 5f handicap (1.20) that could be tricky for Placepot punters, not least because trainer Roger Varian said in his recent stable tour interview that early favourite Calico Blue would start over further on his return.

He might turn out to be a sprinter, but preferred is Atticum , who is going to be a sprinter and appeared to be learning on the job last season. Hypnotised is another who looks likely to do better this season.

It's hard to look beyond the front two in the Esher Cup (1.50), with Organise , still in the Dante for last year's winning stable, the obvious choice.

Almeric is the form horse in the next (2.25), but I don't like the prospect of a slow start in a tactical race, so will go with Saddadd , and Devil's Advocate , the latter being race-fit and likely to make the running.

I'll also leave out favourite Field Of Gold in a red-hot Mile (3.00) as he has a bit more to prove than the odds suggest. Zeus Olympios is the obvious main danger, while last year's winner Dancing Gemini should not be underestimated first time up.

Action is the form pick by some way in the Classic Trial (3.35), but you never expect Aidan O'Brien to run anywhere near his best prospect in this (even if he did win it last year), so hopefully something can step up to the plate.

Al Zanati is too big a price on last season's form, while Baaeed's brother Raaheeb is expected to be a proper middle-distance horse this season.

Sunshine Star , a half-sister to Oaks winner Soul Sister and plenty of other high-class winners, should be good enough to at least make the first three in the final leg (4.10).

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Sandown Placepot perm

1.20

4 Atticum

7 Hypnotised

1.50

3 Organise

2.25

2 Devil's Advocate

4 Saddadd

3.00

3 Zeus Olympios

4 Dancing Gemini

3.35

2 Al Zanati

4 Raaheeb

4.10

10 Sunshine Star

2 x 1 x 2 x 2 x 2 x 1 = 16 lines

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Free horseracing tips for Friday, April 24 at Doncaster, Perth and Sandown

The Punt Acca: Oliver Barnard with three fancies from Doncaster, Perth and Sandown on Friday

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