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TippingTote Betting

Sandown Placepot picks: Paul Kealy's perm for the £75,000 guaranteed pool

Our tipster with his picks for the popular Tote bet

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Senior tipster
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Sandown's opening sprint (5.10) looks about the most open race on the card and you could make a case for any of the runners.

First on my list for the Placepot is Killavia, who ran well three times over this course and distance last season, including when third in the Dragon Stakes. 

I'll add a couple more, though, with Major Neigh Sayer very interesting on a three-furlong drop in trip after looking like he wanted to go faster from the front at Newmarket last time. His trainer is going well. 

Kolkata Knight, badly drawn at Chester last time, is another who can go well.

Where Love Lives and Adaay Of Scarlett are my two against the favourite in the next (5.42), while Sweet William may be quirky but will surely be hard to knock out of the first two in the third (6.12).

I think the fourth (6.42) is far more open than the early betting suggests and reckon both Wise Prince and Andab have serious claims against those who are much shorter in the betting.

Ombudsman might not be fully fit for the feature (7.12), but I reckon Gethin is the only one likely to give him a fright, so I'll play safe with both.

Raammee is short in the final leg (7.45) for a horse making its handicap debut, but his trainer hopes he'll be better than a handicapper in time. Boyfriend, not beaten far in a big-field handicap that has worked out really well at Newbury, is the back-up just in case the jolly blows out.

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Sandown Placepot perm

5.10
1 Kolkata Knight
Killavia
Major Neigh Sayer

5.42
2 Adaay Of Scarlett
Where Love Lives

6.12
1 Sweet William

6.42
2 Andab
Wise Prince

7.12
1 Ombudsman
Gethin

7.45
2 Raammee
Boyfriend

3x2x1x2x2x2=48 lines

Sign up to the Tote hereNew customers online only. Eligibility restrictions apply. Bet min of £/€10 at odds of 1/1 (2.0) or greater across sports or racing (if EW then min £/€10 Win + £/€10 Place) within 7 days of registration. Receive £/€20 Tote Credit and £/€10 Free Sports Bet. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool or sports bet added to the bet slip. 7-day expiry. 18+. Full T&Cs apply. Gambleaware.org

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