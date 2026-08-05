Sandown Placepot picks: Paul Kealy's perm for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

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Placepotters having a crack at the Tote's £50,000 guaranteed pool at Sandown are going to have to bag at least two winners with legs three and four having just four and three runners.

Impierious is the main fancy in the 1m2f amateur jockeys' handicap (5.00), and while Warning Sign is up to his highest mark in quite a while, he did win well under David Dunsdon last time and has been first or second 11 times for him in 15 starts.

Nine runners are as many as you're going to get at Sandown in the 5f maiden (5.38), but we probably need only Catching Dreams , who shaped well after a slow start on his debut and might end up a cut above these.

Only four go in the mile maiden (6.13), in which the form of the two who have run, and the pedigrees of those who haven't, suggest you should go for the latter in First Law and Flight Tracker .

The market will favour Interstate in the 1m2f handicap (6.48), but in reality there is little between the three, so they're all going in.

The 7f handicap (7.23) is fairly competitive, although the form of the race in which Thursday Girl and Ascending Star were second and third has worked out well enough to persuade me to go with those two.

Six go in the mile handicap (7.58), but if Great Blasket runs to the same level as he did on his debut for James Owen last time (best run for 12 months) he will be hard to kick out of the first two as he's 3lb well-in under a penalty.

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Sandown Placepot perm

5.00

1 Warning Sign

4 Impierious

5.38

2 Catching Dreams

6.13

2 First Law

3 Flight Tracker

6.48

1 Elan d'Or

2 Interstate

3 Edwin Hubble

7.23

4 Ascending Star

6 Thursday Girl

7.58

4 Great Blasket

2x1x2x3x2x1=24 lines

Head to the Tote website to follow our advice

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