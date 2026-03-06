Sandown Placepot picks: Paul Kealy's perm for the £150,000 guaranteed pool

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

The Paul Nicholls-trained Bibe Mus was bought with a view to running in Tuesday's Fred Winter at Cheltenham, but if that's still the plan he may need a 5lb penalty for winning Sandown's opener (1.15 ) just to get in.

His form in Ireland looks strong enough in the context of this race, so I'm going to bank on him in the Placepot as there are some seriously difficult races to follow.

The next (1.50 ) is one of those as it features a load of unexposed horses, many of whom are going handicapping for the first time. Kaka's Cousin is the one I like most, but Draco Malfoy looks set to improve for a proper test and Laguna Beach will surely run well for an in-form Nicky Henderson.

Mondo Man is the obvious favourite for the Imperial Cup (2.27 ), but I like the chances of the bigger-priced pair Fingle Bridge and Top Jimmy . That trio will do for me.

The bumper (3.00 ) is wide open according to the betting but Burds Of A Feather is some way clear on RPRs. She was awarded 119 when running away with a Warwick bumper on her debut last month, and that figure is higher than that achieved by the past eight winners of this.

There will no doubt be other decent performers on show, though, and Millstatt Abbey is the one to appeal as the back-up. Noel Fehily tends to buy very well for his syndicates and Millstatt Abbey created a fair impression when winning unchallenged at Uttoxeter on her debut.

Calimystic is the one I like most in the fifth (3.35 ), while Invincible Nao goes quite well here (winner over 2m4f and fair fourth over 3m4f when a messy leap two out didn't help), He's the back-up.

The last leg (4.10 ) is tricky enough, but Followcato is on a roll and Captain Bellamy is better than he showed last time on bottomless ground at Newbury. He'll be much happier on this better surface.

Sandown Placepot perm

1.15

1 Bibe Mus

1.50

4 Laguna Beach

6 Kaka's Cousin

7 Draco Malfoy

2.27

1 Fingle Bridge

6 Top Jimmy

17 Mondo Man

3.00

3 Burds Of A Feather

10 Millstatt Abbey

3.35

4 Invincible Nao

6 Calimystic

4.10

2 Followcato

4 Captain Bellamy

1 x 3 x 3 x 2 x 2 x 2 = 72 lines

