Salisbury Placepot Tips: Robbie Wilders takes aim at the £50,000 guaranteed pool

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Amathus , who landed the previous running of the amateur jockeys' handicap (6.21) which opens the Placepot at Salisbury, appears to be primed for another huge run after a decent prep at Chepstow.

It may be pertinent to include Beau Jardine in the perm as well. He won two starts ago and was a close fourth a year ago off 5lb higher.

Two newcomers stand out in the 6f novice (6.51). High Tower is a brother to smart sprinter Star Of Lady M, while Richard Hughes has booked Rossa Ryan to ride Yellow Mission and the pair are 31 per cent when combining (£38.12 level-stakes profit).

Blue Flight beat a well-touted Godolphin runner on her debut and may be up to defying a penalty in the 6f fillies' novice (7.21). She holds a Lowther entry.

The two with the strongest claims in a tight mile handicap (7.51) are Celeborn , who usually contests better races and may raise his game for first-time blinkers, and course winner Blue Prince , who is having a decent season.

The in-form Little Miss Magic won't be far away in the 5f handicap (8.21), while a return to Class 5 company and Oisin Murphy taking over in the saddle are reasons to expect more from Curran in the final leg (8.51).

Salisbury Placepot Perm

6.21

4 Amathus

5 Beau Jardine

6.51

5 High Tower

6 Yellow Mission

7.21

1 Blue Flight

7.51

1 Celeborn

2 Blue Prince

8.21

3 Little Miss Magic

8.51

1 Curran

2 x 2 x 1 x 2 x 1 x 1 = 8 lines

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