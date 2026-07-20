Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:10 BallinrobeHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:10 BallinrobeHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
Tipping

Salisbury Placepot Tips: Robbie Wilders takes aim at the £50,000 guaranteed pool

Our tipster with his picks for the popular Tote bet

Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Amathus, who landed the previous running of the amateur jockeys' handicap (6.21) which opens the Placepot at Salisbury, appears to be primed for another huge run after a decent prep at Chepstow.

It may be pertinent to include Beau Jardine in the perm as well. He won two starts ago and was a close fourth a year ago off 5lb higher.

Two newcomers stand out in the 6f novice (6.51). High Tower is a brother to smart sprinter Star Of Lady M, while Richard Hughes has booked Rossa Ryan to ride Yellow Mission and the pair are 31 per cent when combining (£38.12 level-stakes profit). 

Blue Flight beat a well-touted Godolphin runner on her debut and may be up to defying a penalty in the 6f fillies' novice (7.21). She holds a Lowther entry. 

The two with the strongest claims in a tight mile handicap (7.51) are Celeborn, who usually contests better races and may raise his game for first-time blinkers, and course winner Blue Prince, who is having a decent season. 

The in-form Little Miss Magic won't be far away in the 5f handicap (8.21), while a return to Class 5 company and Oisin Murphy taking over in the saddle are reasons to expect more from Curran in the final leg (8.51). 

Salisbury Placepot Perm

6.21
Amathus
Beau Jardine

6.51
High Tower
Yellow Mission

7.21
Blue Flight

7.51
Celeborn
Blue Prince

8.21
Little Miss Magic

8.51
1 Curran

2 x 2 x 1 x 2 x 1 x 1 = 8 lines

Head to the Tote website to follow Robbie's advice

Sign up to the Tote hereNew customers online only. Register and bet a min £5 at odds of 1/1 (2.0) or greater across sports or racing within 7 days of registration to qualify. Receive £10 Tote Credit, £10 Free Sports Bet within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool or sports bet added to bet slip. Voided/non-runner bets will not qualify; subsequent bet will be qualifying bet. 7-day expiry. 18+. One per customer. Selected customers only. Full T&Cs apply. Gambleaware.org. Full T&Cs apply. Gambleaware.org.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.

Published on inTote Betting

Last updated

iconCopy
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

more inTote Betting
more inBetting offers
more inTote Betting
more inBetting offers