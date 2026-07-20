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Salisbury Placepot Tips: Robbie Wilders takes aim at the £50,000 guaranteed pool
Our tipster with his picks for the popular Tote bet
Amathus, who landed the previous running of the amateur jockeys' handicap (6.21) which opens the Placepot at Salisbury, appears to be primed for another huge run after a decent prep at Chepstow.
It may be pertinent to include Beau Jardine in the perm as well. He won two starts ago and was a close fourth a year ago off 5lb higher.
Two newcomers stand out in the 6f novice (6.51). High Tower is a brother to smart sprinter Star Of Lady M, while Richard Hughes has booked Rossa Ryan to ride Yellow Mission and the pair are 31 per cent when combining (£38.12 level-stakes profit).
Blue Flight beat a well-touted Godolphin runner on her debut and may be up to defying a penalty in the 6f fillies' novice (7.21). She holds a Lowther entry.
The two with the strongest claims in a tight mile handicap (7.51) are Celeborn, who usually contests better races and may raise his game for first-time blinkers, and course winner Blue Prince, who is having a decent season.
The in-form Little Miss Magic won't be far away in the 5f handicap (8.21), while a return to Class 5 company and Oisin Murphy taking over in the saddle are reasons to expect more from Curran in the final leg (8.51).
Salisbury Placepot Perm
6.21
4 Amathus
5 Beau Jardine
6.51
5 High Tower
6 Yellow Mission
7.21
1 Blue Flight
7.51
1 Celeborn
2 Blue Prince
8.21
3 Little Miss Magic
8.51
1 Curran
2 x 2 x 1 x 2 x 1 x 1 = 8 lines
Head to the Tote website to follow Robbie's advice
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