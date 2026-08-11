Salisbury Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway with his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

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The Tote’s £50,000 Placepot guarantee is at Salisbury on Wednesday and the opening 6f novice (2.30) looks like a good opportunity to bank on Easy Answer , who finished midfield in the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot. That form should be enough for a place.

There are only seven declared for the following 6f handicap (3.00) and two places mean coverage is needed. The topweight So Darn Hot is included alongside in-form Dandana .

The mile Listed race (3.30) could go to Quest For Stars , who is unbeaten in two starts and appears to be improving quickly. He is a banker provided all eight run, while the 6f novice (4.00) looks between Remi Mae and Gris De Chine . Put both in as there are only two places.

The 1m2f Listed race (4.30) is another race for which only seven are declared and just two places will be on offer. That makes it worth including a couple and I am keen to take on the likely favourite Felicitas with Alla Stella and Miss Scott , who has the potential to improve plenty.

There are only seven in the last (5.00) and another two will be needed. Mythical Bird ran well at Windsor last time and goes in alongside Fox Avatar , who will be ridden by Oisin Murphy.

Untitled Document Recommended 4/5 Bet £5 Get £20 In Free Bets NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Minimum guaranteed Placepots every day CLAIM OFFER 18+ T&Cs apply New customers online only. Register and bet a min £/€5 at odds of 1/1 (2.0) or greater across sports or racing within 7 days of registration to qualify. Receive £/€10 Tote Credit, £/€10 Free Sports Bet within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool or sports bet added to bet slip. Voided/non-runner bets will not qualify; subsequent bet will be qualifying bet. 7-day expiry. 18+. One per customer. Selected customers only. Full T&Cs apply. Gambleaware.org.Full T&Cs apply.

Salisbury Placepot perm

2.30

2 Easy Answer

3.00

1 So Darn Hot

3 Dandana

3.30

4 Quest For Stars



4.00

5 Gris De Chine

​7 Remi Mae



4.30

1 Alla Stella

6 Miss Scott



5.00

2 Fox Avatar

7 Mythical Bird



1x2x1x2x2x2=16 lines

Head to the Tote website to follow our advice

Sign up to the Tote here . New customers online only. Register and bet a min £5 at odds of 1/1 (2.0) or greater across sports or racing within 7 days of registration to qualify. Receive £10 Tote Credit, £10 Free Sports Bet within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool or sports bet added to bet slip. Voided/non-runner bets will not qualify; subsequent bet will be qualifying bet. 7-day expiry. 18+. One per customer. Selected customers only. Full T&Cs apply. Gambleaware.org. Full T&Cs apply. Gambleaware.org .

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