Ripon Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway with his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

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The Tote’s £50,000 Placepot guarantee is at Ripon and the opening 5f novice (6.00) is tricky with only two places on offer.

Fantasy Force made a promising debut at York and could go well, but also include Social Symbo l, who makes his debut for Simon and Ed Crisford.

The winner will be needed in the following 1m3f fillies’ maiden (6.35), which looks between Gone By , Golden Step and Joud . Put all three in and hope that Wootton’s Gal doesn’t spoil it.

The first mile handicap on the card (7.10) has 14 runners and, with three places available, it’s worth taking a chance on a banker here. Barley was beaten just a short head at Hamilton last week and runs off the same mark, while he also has decent course form figures of 22228.

Glory Hyde has won two of her last three starts and rates another banker in the 6f handicap (7.42), while it’s also worth making Wen Moon our sole selection in the following 5f handicap (8.12) provided all eight line up. He rates one of the best bets of the evening.

There are also eight declared for the other mile handicap (8.42), which could be between Karakula Dancer and Ziggy’s Avenger . Include both as there’s nothing worse than losing in the last leg.

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Ripon Placepot perm

6.00

2 Fantasy Force

3 Social Symbol

6.35

1 Golden Step

2 Gone By

3 Joud

7.10

8 Barley

7.42

11 Glory Hyde



8.12

​1 Wen Moon



8.42

1 Ziggy's Avenger

4 Karakula Dancer

2 x 3 x 1 x 1 x 1 x 2 = 12 lines

Sign up to the Tote here . New customers online only. Eligibility restrictions apply. Bet min of £/€10 at odds of 1/1 (2.0) or greater across sports or racing (if EW then min £/€10 Win + £/€10 Place) within 7 days of registration. Receive £/€20 Tote Credit and £/€10 Free Sports Bet. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool or sports bet added to the bet slip. 7-day expiry. 18+. Full T&Cs apply. Gambleaware.org .

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