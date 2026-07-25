Pontefract Placepot tips: Tom Segal with his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

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Asset doesn't appear to have much to beat in the mile maiden (2.30) and looks to be a banker for Pontefract's £50,000 guaranteed Placepot.

There isn't that much solid form to go on in the two-year-old maiden (3.00). Onslaught might have the best of it having put in an improved effort at Hamilton last time but he doesn't set much of a standard for a newcomer to reach, so the nicely bred Shaqra Queen goes in as well.

The in-form pair Polygram and Mount King appear to be the most solid options in the mile handicap (3.30).

Holloway Boy ran a cracker to be second in the Group 2 Summer Mile at Ascot last time and looks banker material in the Listed Pomfret Stakes (4.00).

Jez Bomb has good course form and won't mind stepping up in distance in the 1m2f handicap (4.30).

There's very little recent form of note to go on in the final leg (5.00). Bullington Bry ran well on his debut for his new trainer at Leicester last time and would be the obvious option but he's drawn on the outside so Miss Magic Dragon is included in the perm too.

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Pontefract Placepot perm

2.30

3 Asset

3.00

2 Onslaught

7 Shaqra Queen

3.30

2 Polygram

3 Mount King



4.00

2 Holloway Boy



4.30

​4 Jez Bomb



5.00

2 Bullington Bry

6 Miss Magic Dragon



1x2x2x1x1x2=8 lines

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