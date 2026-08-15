Pontefract Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders with his selections for the £75,000 guaranteed pool

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

The Sunday Series finale means a healthy £75,000 guaranteed Placepot pool at Pontefract and Mill Reef entry Varzi is the obvious one in the 6f novice (3.45).

He showed a decent level of ability on his debut, but he’s been off for three months so it’s also worth including the in-form Tom Clover’s newcomer Magic Harry .

Si Grass was set a stiff task at Glorious Goodwood on her handicap debut and first start since February, but ran okay and better is expected off 1lb lower in a weaker race (4.15). Her novice second to Inis Mor reads well.

It was more like it from Royal Fixation at York last time and she is entitled to go close in the Flying Fillies’ Stakes (4.45).

High Degree has been a beaten favourite on his past six runs, but still has the form to win the 1m2f handicap (5.15) if first-time cheekpieces work. Ammes can also run well.

Fluorescence , fourth of 15 in a Listed race two months ago, ran a stormer at Hamilton last time and could be a class apart in the 5f handicap (5.45).

The final leg (6.15) looks a nice chance for the four-timer-seeking Campeona , who is unlikely to have finished winning yet for Sir Mark Prescott.

Untitled Document Recommended 4/5 Bet £5 Get £20 In Free Bets NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Minimum guaranteed Placepots every day CLAIM OFFER 18+ T&Cs apply New customers online only. Register and bet a min £/€5 at odds of 1/1 (2.0) or greater across sports or racing within 7 days of registration to qualify. Receive £/€10 Tote Credit, £/€10 Free Sports Bet within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool or sports bet added to bet slip. Voided/non-runner bets will not qualify; subsequent bet will be qualifying bet. 7-day expiry. 18+. One per customer. Selected customers only. Full T&Cs apply. Gambleaware.org.Full T&Cs apply.



Pontefract Placepot perm

3.45

1 Magic Harry

4 Varzi

4.15

2 Si Grass

4.45

9 Royal Fixation

5.15

1 High Degree

2 Ammes

5.45

2 Fluorescence

6.15

6 Campeona

2 x 1 x 1 x 2 x 1 x 1 = 4 lines

Head to the Tote website to follow Robbie's advice

Read more here

Should you back or avoid these ante-post favourites for the big races at York's Ebor festival?

A few juveniles have caught the eye - and at last there could be some real competition for Aidan O'Brien's battalion in the Classic markets

'It is without much hesitation that I suggest him as the best bet' - Tom Segal's verdict on the season's final Classic

Sign up to the Tote here . New customers online only. Register and bet a min £5 at odds of 1/1 (2.0) or greater across sports or racing within 7 days of registration to qualify. Receive £10 Tote Credit, £10 Free Sports Bet within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool or sports bet added to bet slip. Voided/non-runner bets will not qualify; subsequent bet will be qualifying bet. 7-day expiry. 18+. One per customer. Selected customers only. Full T&Cs apply. Gambleaware.org. Full T&Cs apply. Gambleaware.org .

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.