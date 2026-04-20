Pontefract Placepot picks: Robbie Wilders' selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

Jolly Good Fellows showed promise when third on her debut at Wolverhampton and shouldn't be far away with Rossa Ryan booked in the 5f novice (1.42) that opens the Pontefract Placepot.

Lady Youmzain looked a potential stakes filly when bolting up on her first run in September and is up to defying a penalty in the 6f fillies' novice (2.17).

Smart juvenile Cape Ashizuri appears to have started life in handicaps on a workable mark and appeals in the next (2.52).

Topweight Marhaba Ghaiyyath has sounds claims in the feature 1m2f handicap (3.27) after a positive reappearance at Kempton.

Have Secret also arrives following a good comeback at Doncaster and has a nice draw.

Perhaps prolific all-weather winner Yorkshire Glory will come unstuck on his return to the turf in the 6f handicap (4.02).

The well-handicapped No Return gives the impression he may benefit from getting back on the grass, while Valentine Catcher is race-fit and ran his best race at this track last term.

The two to stand out in the marathon handicap (4.32) are dour stayer Home And Dry and Different Drum , who is back on the Flat after breaking his duck over hurdles recently.

Untitled Document Recommended 4/5 Bet £10 Get £40 In Free Bets NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Guarantee that Tote Win prices at least match industry Starting Price CLAIM OFFER 18+ T&Cs apply New customers online only. Eligibility restrictions apply. Bet min of £/€10 at odds of 1/1 (2.0) or greater across sports or racing (if EW then min £/€10 Win + £/€10 Place) within 7 days of registration. Receive £/€20 Tote Credit and £/€10 Free Sports Bet. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool or sports bet added to the bet slip. 7-day expiry. 18+. Full T&Cs apply. Gambleaware.org.

Pontefract Placepot perm

1.42

8 Jolly Good Fellows

2.17

1 Lady Youmzain

2.52

3 Cape Ashizuri

3.27

1 Marhaba Ghaiyyath

7 Have Secret

4.02

1 No Return

8 Valentine Catcher

4.32

3 Home And Dry

5 Different Drum

1 x 1 x 1 x 2 x 2 x 2 = 8 lines

ADD ROBBIE WILDERS' SELECTIONS TO YOUR TOTE BETSLIP IN ONE CLICK

Sign up to the Tote here . New customers online only. Bet a min £/€10 at odds of 1/1 (2.0) or greater across sports or racing within 7 days of registration to qualify. Receive £/€20 Tote Credit, £/€10 Free Sports Bet within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool or sports bet added to bet slip. Voided/non-runner bets will not qualify; subsequent bet will be qualifying bet. 7-day expiry. 18+. One per customer. Selected customers only. Full T&Cs apply. Gambleaware.org .

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.