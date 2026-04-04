Plumpton Placepot tips: Tom Segal with his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

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Mondo Man has appeared to be a totally different horse since being allowed to stride along and while he is up 10lb for his Imperial Cup win, he won with loads in hand. He is going to be hard to beat in the Sussex Champion Hurdle at Plumpton (4.05 ) and is Placepot banker material.

Eremenko looks a class above her opposition in the opening maiden hurdle (1.45 ). She should win and the other horse to rely on for Placepot purposes is Away For The Night , who took a big step forward on his chase debut at Taunton last month. He can improve for that effort and races off the same mark in a weak looking handicap chase (3.30 ).

Having to find the winner makes the two four-runner chases problematic, so a couple will be needed in both races. Ballyfinn and Delgany Deadline look the safest options in the novice handicap chase (2.20 ), while Inca De Lafayette and Superstylin make the most appeal in the 2m4f handicap chase (4.40 ).

Finally, the hardest race to solve might well be the novice handicap hurdle (2.55 ), in which none of the participants have actually won over hurdles. Cases can be made for a good few but Goodwin Face will have been aimed at this meeting given his owners sponsor the card and he ran well at the track last time. That was not a great race, though, and it might be worth including the topweight Shalfa as well. She ran well for a long way in a better race than this last time.

Plumpton Placepot perm

1.45

2 Eremenko

2.20

1 Ballyfinn

3 Delgany Deadline

2.55

1 Shalfa

2 Goodwin Face

3.30

2 Away For The Night

4.05

2 Mondo Man

4.40

1 Inca De Lafayette

3 Superstylin

1 x 2 x 2 x 1 x 1 x 2 = 8 lines

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