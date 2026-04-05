Plumpton Placepot tips: Richard Birch with his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

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Plumpton stages an excellent card and Placepot players are advised to bank on Local Derby in leg one (2.00).

The pool is guaranteed for £50,000, which makes it worth taking plenty of time in making your selections.

Local Derby, winner of two of his last three starts, looks progressive. Still unexposed as a stayer, his mark of 99 looks lenient.

Gallant 12-year-old Edwardstone and the bang-in-form Secret Des Dieux appeal in leg two (2.35), with the Dan Skelton-trained Loriko the standout in leg three (3.10).

Leg four (3.45) is much more competitive, but it’s hard to envisage High Fibre and Grand Conqueror failing to be involved in the finish.

High Fibre arrives in cracking form and still appears fairly treated on his best efforts, while Grand Conqueror’s second to Guchen at Kempton in February has been massively boosted.

Sea Invasion is a strong fancy now he steps up in trip in leg five (4.25). The Anthony Honeyball-trained chaser looks tailor-made for the demands of a Sussex National and could take plenty of beating off 10st 6lb.

Havaila , another who possesses untapped potential in marathons, merits inclusion too.

A Tickatickatiming completes the perm in leg six (4.55).

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Plumpton Placepot perm

2.00

1 Local Derby

2.35

1 Edwardstone

3 Secret Des Dieux

3.10

2 Loriko

3.45

8 High Fibre

11 Grand Conqueror

4.25

5 Havaila

10 Sea Invasion

4.55

6 A Tickatickatiming

1 x 2 x 1 x 2 x 2 x 1 = 8 lines

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