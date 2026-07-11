Perth Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway with his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

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The Tote’s £50,000 Placepot guarantee is at Perth on Sunday and the opening 2m4f novices' hurdle (2.06) is tricky with only two places on offer. Holy Joe and Moi Mon Vieux have shown plenty of promise and it’s worth including both, alongside the unnamed favourite.

The 2m handicap chase (2.41) comes up next and it’s another race with only two places on offer. Conquer The Breeze and Garde Des Champs have been in form and can be included.

There are nine declared for the 2m4f handicap hurdle (3.16), which makes it a good race for a banker provided they all run and three places are available. Atlantic City represents the top team of Olly Murphy and Sean Bowen, and has been placed in four of her last five outings.

Bleu D’Enfer and Statuario look the solid options in the 3m handicap chase (3.51), while the following 3m handicap hurdle (4.26) could end up between Secret Trix and Ballintubber Boy .

There are eight declared for the 2m conditional jockeys’ handicap hurdle (5.01) and that makes it ripe for a banker as long as they all run. The in-form Scots Poet is the one to be on.

Untitled Document Recommended 4/5 Bet £10 Get £40 In Free Bets NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Minimum guaranteed Placepots every day CLAIM OFFER 18+ T&Cs apply Sign up to the Tote here. New customers online only. Only valid with code B10G40 on registration. Bet a min £/€10 at odds of /1 (2.0) across sports or racing within 7 days of registration. Receive £/€20 Tote Credit, £/€10 Free Sports Bet and 2 x £/€5 Bet Builder within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool or sports bet added to bet slip . Voided/non-runner bets will not qualify; subsequent bet will be qualifying bet. 7-day expiry. 18+. One per customer. Selected customers only. Full T&Cs apply. Gambleaware.org.

Perth Placepot perm

2.06

1 Holy Joe

4 Moi Mon Vieux

Unnamed favourite

2.41

2 Conquer The Breeze

5 Garde Des Champs

3.16

3 Atlantic City

3.51

1 Statuario

3 Bleu D'Enfer



4.26

1 Ballintubber Boy

2 Secret Trix



5.01

2 Scots Poet

3 x 2 x 1 x 2 x 2 x 1 = 24 lines

Head to the Tote website to follow our advice

Sign up to the Tote here . New customers online only. Only valid with code B10G40 on registration. Bet a min £/€10 at odds of /1 (2.0) across sports or racing within 7 days of registration. Receive £/€20 Tote Credit, £/€10 Free Sports Bet and 2 x £/€5 Bet Builder within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool or sports bet added to bet slip . Voided/non-runner bets will not qualify; subsequent bet will be qualifying bet. 7-day expiry. 18+. One per customer. Selected customers only. Full T&Cs apply. Gambleaware.org .

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