Perth Placepot picks: Paul Kealy's perm for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Gordon Elliott has bagged well over 200 winners at Perth at a strike-rate of 28 per cent and he's odds-on to bag at least the opener (1.40) here as he saddles the likely first two in the betting.

Placepotters probably only need one of them, though, and Dunsy Rock , with more experience and arguably better form, is the pick.

Paul Nicholls has had more than 200 fewer winners at Perth than Elliott, but that's a matter of choice and his strike-rate there is a very impressive 34 per cent. His A King Of Magic looks the one to beat in the second (2.10), albeit it is a competitive handicap, so the in-form Joeybottles , an easy winner following a wind op last month, is added.

You could go round in circles making cases for everything in the third (2.40), and my none-too-confident three against the field are Stoner's Choice , Soldier's Leap and Buy Some Time .

Toothless has been running well for Nicholls lately and can continue to do so in the fourth (3.10), but I'm adding course winner Inox Allen , who is now nicely treated on the form of last year's success at the track.

Minella Drama is the fancy in the next (3.40), but he's hardly a solid one for the Placepot given his in-and-out profile, so American Mike , becoming well treated for Olly Murphy, goes in as back-up.

The final handicap hurdle (4.10) is very hard, but Fouroneohfever finally got his act together last time and still looks fairly treated, while A Different Kind has been running consistently and Mister Ursus remains unexposed.

Untitled Document Recommended 4/5 Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Minimum guaranteed Placepots every day CLAIM OFFER 18+ T&Cs apply New customers online only. Eligibility restrictions apply. Bet min of £/€10 at odds of 1/1 (2.0) or greater across sports or racing (if EW then min £/€10 Win + £/€10 Place) within 7 days of registration. Receive £/€20 Tote Credit and £/€10 Free Sports Bet. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool or sports bet added to the bet slip. 7-day expiry. 18+. Full T&Cs apply. Gambleaware.org. Full T&Cs apply.

Perth Placepot perm

1.40

1 Dunsy Rock

2.10

1 A King Of Magic

6 Joeybottles

2.40

2 Stoner's Choice

6 Buy Some Time

8 Soldier's Leap

3.10

6 Toothless

7 Inox Allen

3.40

1 American Mike

2 Minella Drama

4.10

1 Fouroneohfever

3 A Different Kind

4 Mister Ursus

1 x 2 x 3 x 2 x 2 x 3 = 72 lines

ADD PAUL KEALY'S SELECTIONS TO YOUR TOTE BETSLIP IN ONE CLICK

Sign up to the Tote here . New customers online only. Bet a min £/€10 at odds of 1/1 (2.0) or greater across sports or racing within 7 days of registration to qualify. Receive £/€20 Tote Credit, £/€10 Free Sports Bet within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool or sports bet added to bet slip. Voided/non-runner bets will not qualify; subsequent bet will be qualifying bet. 7-day expiry. 18+. One per customer. Selected customers only. Full T&Cs apply. Gambleaware.org .

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.