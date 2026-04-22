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Perth Placepot picks: Paul Kealy's perm for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
Our tipster with his picks for the popular Tote bet
Gordon Elliott has bagged well over 200 winners at Perth at a strike-rate of 28 per cent and he's odds-on to bag at least the opener (1.40) here as he saddles the likely first two in the betting.
Placepotters probably only need one of them, though, and Dunsy Rock, with more experience and arguably better form, is the pick.
Paul Nicholls has had more than 200 fewer winners at Perth than Elliott, but that's a matter of choice and his strike-rate there is a very impressive 34 per cent. His A King Of Magic looks the one to beat in the second (2.10), albeit it is a competitive handicap, so the in-form Joeybottles, an easy winner following a wind op last month, is added.
You could go round in circles making cases for everything in the third (2.40), and my none-too-confident three against the field are Stoner's Choice, Soldier's Leap and Buy Some Time.
Toothless has been running well for Nicholls lately and can continue to do so in the fourth (3.10), but I'm adding course winner Inox Allen, who is now nicely treated on the form of last year's success at the track.
Minella Drama is the fancy in the next (3.40), but he's hardly a solid one for the Placepot given his in-and-out profile, so American Mike, becoming well treated for Olly Murphy, goes in as back-up.
The final handicap hurdle (4.10) is very hard, but Fouroneohfever finally got his act together last time and still looks fairly treated, while A Different Kind has been running consistently and Mister Ursus remains unexposed.
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Perth Placepot perm
1.40
1 Dunsy Rock
2.10
1 A King Of Magic
6 Joeybottles
2.40
2 Stoner's Choice
6 Buy Some Time
8 Soldier's Leap
3.10
6 Toothless
7 Inox Allen
3.40
1 American Mike
2 Minella Drama
4.10
1 Fouroneohfever
3 A Different Kind
4 Mister Ursus
1 x 2 x 3 x 2 x 2 x 3 = 72 lines
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Published on inTote Betting
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