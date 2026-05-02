Newmarket Placepot tips: Tom Segal with his selections for the £150,000 guaranteed pool

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If Precise is back to the form she showed when winning the Fillies' Mile last season, she will be hard to keep out of the frame in the Betfred 1,000 Guineas (3.35) at Newmarket, but she hasn't had the ideal preparation and so it might be worth avoiding her and concentrating on her stablemate True Love instead.

The latter looked good on her comeback run and had top-class juvenile form too. There remains a doubt about her staying a mile, though, so the Andre-Fabre-trained My Highness should be considered for the Placepot perm as well.

Given the form of the Haggas yard currently it's probably significant that Lilt makes her reappearance in the Listed Pretty Polly Stakes (1.45). She has to improve on her sole start last season but she looks the type to make up into a high-class filly this season. Given there are only seven runners it's probably safest to stick another one in the perm and Jennifer Jane might be underestimated for the in-from Charlie Johnston team.

The trainer has three runners in the feature handicap (2.55) and the best of them may be Pole Star , who could be sparked up by the application of blinkers. He goes in along with Goblet Of Fire , who carries the least weight.

As for the two juvenile races that conclude the Newmarket Placepot, it's always safest to stick to those with experience at this stage of the season.

The Richard Hannon-trained Call Me Tomorrow made a highly encouraging debut over this course and distance last month and will be hard to keep out of the frame in the fillies' race (4.10), while Napa was favoured in the market on his debut at Newbury and should come on a lot for that run in the £40,000 novice (4.45).

Finally, there is a good chance that we haven't seen anything like the best of Sand Gazelle and nine furlongs on decent ground could well be her ideal conditions in the Group 2 Dahlia Stakes (2.20).

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Newmarket Placepot perm

1.45

3 Jennifer Jane

4 Lilt

2.20

11 Sand Gazelle

2.55

10 Pole Star

12 Goblet Of Fire

3.35

8 My Highness

16 True Love

4.10

2 Call Me Tomorrow

4.45

4 Napa

2x1x2x2x1x1=8 lines

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World Pool Tip: Value to be found from the high draws

When playing Exactas or Swingers on the Flat, draw and pace bias can be a good angle into a race and with the Charlie Johnston pair (Venetian Lace and Timeforshowcasing) likely to make the 1,000 Guineas (3.35 Newmarket ) a true test from the high numbers, as well as Mubasimah and True Love who could also go forward, I can see the action developing on the near side.

The market suggests last year’s Cheveley Park winner True Love has the best chance of those drawn high and it’s hard to argue with that after her Group 3 success on her return, an effort worth marking up as she had a tough trip out wide. The way she shapes and the stamina on the dam’s side of her pedigree offer plenty of hope she is going to stay so she has to be in the mix.

The Guineas has produced more than its fair share of shocks down the years and plenty of the placed horses have returned at big odds so the remaining two selections have to be value plays.

Darn Hot Gallop puts her unbeaten record on the line and the huge market drift before her winning return to action over this course and distance offers hope she is going to come on plenty for that outing. The other is Domina Ignis who didn’t get an ideal run through in the Fred Darling and gave the impression she will relish an extra furlong.

The suggestion is a six-line reverse Exacta but those more risk-averse could play the Swinger (three lines) which can return generous odds, particularly on World Pool days.

World Pool Reverse Exacta (six lines)

3 Darn Hot Gallop

4 Domina Ignis

16 True Love

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