Newmarket Placepot Tips: Robbie Wilders takes aim at the £100,000 guaranteed pool

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Day one of Newmarket's July festival kicks off with the Bahrain Trophy (1.50), where the Queen's Vase form should come to the fore.

Galiyan was only sixth when sent off favourite, but is better than that, while runner-up Del Maro should be bang there at a meeting Charlie Appleby tends to dominate.

The Appleby-trained Inner City Blues is the potential star in the July Stakes (2.25) but he needs to go out and prove it. It wouldn't be a surprise to see a huge run against him by the likeable Hickory Lad .

The 6f handicap (3.00) is a cracker. Calico Blue appeals most among the Royal Ascot also-rans, while Pilu can also be a factor for Roger Teal.

Convergent is forgiven for his Coronation Cup disappointment and will appreciate a faster surface in the Princess of Wales's Stakes (3.35).

Appleby has won the 7f fillies' maiden (4.10) five times since 2017 and newcomer Peaceful Charm makes obvious appeal. As does Tall Trees , who caught the eye when a fast-finishing eighth in the Albany Stakes.

Morris Dancer is relied on in the final leg (4.45) after a promising comeback in the Jersey Stakes.

Newmarket Placepot Perm

1.50

2 Del Maro

3 Galiyan

2.25

2 Hickory Lad

3 Inner City Blues

3.00

5 Calico Blue

10 Pilu

3.35

4 Convergent

4.10

6 Peaceful Charm

9 Tall Trees

4.45

5 Morris Dancer

2 x 2 x 2 x 1 x 2 x 1 = 16 lines

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