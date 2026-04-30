Newmarket Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway with his selections for the £75,000 guaranteed pool on Friday

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There is a £75,000 guarantee for the Placepot on Friday at Newmarket and the opening 1m2f maiden fillies’ stakes (1.45) is a tricky one.

Earth Shot, Velvet Vega and the unnamed favourite make a good plan of attack, with the potential to double lines if Earth Shot is placed.

It’s worth taking the same approach in the following 1m2f Listed race (2.20), with Poseidon’s Warrior, Archers Bay and the unnamed favourite. If Poseidon’s Warrior is placed, we could double our perm again. But if not and Archers Bay makes the places, lots will go out.

There should be three places to go at in the mile handicap (2.55) and that makes St Anton a banker. He has yet to be out of the first three in four starts and ran well at the track last time.

Lion’s Pride and Eydon are the two worth keeping on your side in the Betfred Jockey Club Stakes (3.30), while Elarak has plenty of Newmarket form and is a banker in the 7f handicap (4.05).

The unnamed favourite goes in again alongside Cerro Blanco and Jel Pepper in the last leg, the 7f Listed race (4.40).

Again, it could be a win-win, with the potential to double lines but also coverage should Cerro Blanco fail to live up to expectations. That would take plenty out.

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Newmarket Placepot perm

1.45

3 Earth Shot

6 Velvet Vega

Unnamed favourite

2.20

2 Archers Bay

5 Poseidon's Warrior

Unnamed favourite

2.55

7 St Anton

3.30

2 Eydon

4 Lion's Pride

4.05

1 Elarak

5.00

1 Cerro Blanco

2 Jel Pepper

Unnamed favourite

3 x 3 x 1 x 2 x 1 x 3 = 54 lines

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