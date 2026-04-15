Newmarket Placepot picks: Paul Kealy's perm for the £75,000 guaranteed pool

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Newmarket's opening sprint (1.50) looks one of the toughest races on the card, so coverage is needed for the Placepot perm.

Albaydaa is potentially well handicapped for her three-year-old debut, Song Of The Clyde brings some solid form from last year, and Sovereign Spell , although not needing to improve to win on his return, did so in some style anyway.

The Wood Ditton (2.25) is a bit of a guess-up, but the Charlie Appleby-trained early favourite Crown Knott has already been gelded, which can't be a good thing, so I'll take a chance on the Gosden pair of Portcullis and Santushti .

Beckford's Folly is a tentative pick for the Abernant (3.00), so I'll add a couple of others who have plenty of solid course-and-distance form, namely 2024 winner Washington Heights , and Quinault .

Hidden Force and Hankelow would be my two against Hawk Mountain in the Craven (3.35), while the fillies' maiden looks tricky despite only six runners. Hassaleh and Thursday Girl both shaped with promise on their sole outings last season and are the suggestions.

There are four once-raced winners in the final novice (4.45), and I'll go with the Godolphin pair Maho Bay and Guildmaster , who have the best form on RPRs.

Untitled Document Recommended 4/5 Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Minimum guaranteed Placepots every day CLAIM OFFER 18+ T&Cs apply New customers online only. Eligibility restrictions apply. Bet min of £/€10 at odds of 1/1 (2.0) or greater across sports or racing (if EW then min £/€10 Win + £/€10 Place) within 7 days of registration. Receive £/€20 Tote Credit and £/€10 Free Sports Bet. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool or sports bet added to the bet slip. 7-day expiry. 18+. Full T&Cs apply. Gambleaware.org. Full T&Cs apply.

Newmarket Placepot perm

1.50

1 Song Of The Clyde

14 Sovereign Spell

15 Albaydaa

2.25

7 Portcullis

8 Santushti

3.00

9 Quinault

11 Washington Heights

13 Beckford's Folly

3.35

3 Hankelow

5 Hidden Force

4.10

3 Hassaleh

6 Thursday Girl

4.45

3 Guildmaster

4 Maho Bay

3 x 2 x 3 x 2 x 2 x 2 = 144 lines

ADD PAUL KEALY'S SELECTIONS TO YOUR TOTE BETSLIP IN ONE CLICK

Sign up to the Tote here . New customers online only. Bet a min £/€10 at odds of 1/1 (2.0) or greater across sports or racing within 7 days of registration to qualify. Receive £/€20 Tote Credit, £/€10 Free Sports Bet within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool or sports bet added to bet slip. Voided/non-runner bets will not qualify; subsequent bet will be qualifying bet. 7-day expiry. 18+. One per customer. Selected customers only. Full T&Cs apply. Gambleaware.org .

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.