Newmarket Placepot picks: Paul Kealy's perm for the £150,000 guaranteed pool

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Flora Of Bermuda is favourite for Newmarket's opener (1.10) and probably deserves to be on her best form, but I wouldn't be sure about her on this track on fast ground, so will leave her out of Placepot consideration.

Sayidah Dariyan is going to improve this season, while Rosy Affair was very progressive at the end of the last campaign and they're my two.

Double Rush is a red-hot favourite for the second (1.45), and I doubt you'll find anyone to argue with that. He's difficult to oppose.

Bullet Point is the one I like most in the third (2.20), but I wouldn't give up on Marhaba Ghaiyyath , who disappointed when favourite last time. Perhaps cheekpieces, which go on for the first time here, will do the trick.

Asfoora is one to oppose in the Palace House Stakes (2.55) under her penalty. Last year's winner Rumstar and Frost At Dawn are the main players in my book, although it's an open race, so I'll also add Shagraan , who has been steadily getting better over the last two seasons and may still have more to come.

I'll also go with three in the 2,000 Guineas (3.35), as it's a hard race to call. Distant Storm is the one I like most of the market leaders, but I'm sure Thesecretadversary is going to run well at a price, while Needle Match was quite an eyecatcher in the Greenham and is going to relish the extra furlong.

The last leg (4.10) looks tough enough, though Man Of Vision looks likely to continue to improve after finally getting his act together over Christmas following a gelding operation. Naval Light , who has been frustrating but definitely has the ability to do better than an 85-rated handicapper, is second choice.

Untitled Document Recommended 4/5 Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Minimum guaranteed Placepots every day CLAIM OFFER 18+ T&Cs apply New customers online only. Eligibility restrictions apply. Bet min of £/€10 at odds of 1/1 (2.0) or greater across sports or racing (if EW then min £/€10 Win + £/€10 Place) within 7 days of registration. Receive £/€20 Tote Credit and £/€10 Free Sports Bet. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool or sports bet added to the bet slip. 7-day expiry. 18+. Full T&Cs apply. Gambleaware.org. Full T&Cs apply.

Newmarket Placepot perm

1.10

7 Rosy Affair

8 Sayidah Dariyan

1.45

6 Double Rush

2.20

1 Bullet Point

5 Marhaba Ghaiyyath

2.55

7 Rumstar

8 Shagraan

10 Frost At Dawn

3.35

5 Distant Storm

10 Needle Match

14 Thesecretadversary

4.10

7 Man Of Vision

10 Naval Light

2 x 1 x 2 x 3 x 3 x 2 = 72 lines

ADD PAUL KEALY'S SELECTIONS TO YOUR TOTE BETSLIP IN ONE CLICK

World Pool: Swing for the fences in open-looking Palace House

This Saturday is the first World Pool day of the year focusing on British racing and all nine races at Newmarket will be covered by the commingled pools.

The World Pool offers a unique opportunity to bet against an international audience, which is more than just a novelty. There is a lot more money spread around, including by people who will shove their money onto familiar names.

That tends to mean Ryan Moore, principally, so do not expect to get fancy returns about his mounts. In the race this recommendation will focus on, the Palace House Stakes (2.55), that means Ain't Nobody is likely to pay poorly. The upside is that certain others will pay well compared with domestic markets.

The horse in the Palace House I am keen to leverage is Miss Attitude, who has more going for her than big prices on traditional books would imply. Billy Loughnane and Jack Channon might be big names at home, but internationally they will likely fly under the radar.

One of the best ways to play on World Pool is through the Swinger, an unloved bet in UK Tote markets which involves finding two horses to both finish in the first three places. You can perm these bets and that is the aim here.

There are plenty of attractively-priced sprinters with claims, and I have Jm Jungle and Shagraan in particular high on the list. Rumstar, who has surely been laid out for this race, also gets in. Perming up all four horses comes to six bets in all, but if any two of them make the first three then a profitable return is guaranteed.

Recommended bet

2.55 Newmarket

4 Jm Jungle

7 Rumstar

8 Shagraan

11 Miss Attitude

1pt ToteSwinger (six bets in total)

Sign up to the Tote here . New customers online only. Bet a min £/€10 at odds of 1/1 (2.0) or greater across sports or racing within 7 days of registration to qualify. Receive £/€20 Tote Credit, £/€10 Free Sports Bet within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool or sports bet added to bet slip. Voided/non-runner bets will not qualify; subsequent bet will be qualifying bet. 7-day expiry. 18+. One per customer. Selected customers only. Full T&Cs apply. Gambleaware.org .

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