Newmarket Placepot picks: Paul Kealy's perm for the £100,000 guaranteed pot - plus a World Pool tip

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Newmarket's opening maiden (1.40) is often a very good race and 12 months ago Charlie Appleby won it for the fourth time in the last ten years with Distant Storm, who has been placed in two Guineas this season.

Chances are, his newcomer Al Wathba is useful, but Aidan O'Brien, whose Constitution River was beaten a nose by Distant Storm last year, saddles a rival with good recent form in Haffner , and he looks the obvious banker.

He was second to stablemate Abraham Lincoln, who is hot favourite for a Group 2 later on the card, and will relish the extra furlong.

More coverage is needed for the tricky fillies' handicap (2.15) which follows. Song N Dance could well appreciate the drop in trip, Planet Seeker is going the other way and will relish it just as much, and Just A Girl is very consistent.

Britannia winner Moonfall probably remains well enough treated in the third (2.52), while Alfaraz has been a bit tricky but won from the front last time and may be best suited to those tactics.

I strongly fancy Two Tribes in the Bunbury Cup (3.25), but will add Aalto , who has won and been second in the last two runnings and is very well handicapped again.

Abraham Lincoln , hot favourite for the fifth (4.00), will likely drift if Haffner doesn't do the business earlier on the card, so I will add Al Hudaiba just in case as he is actually the clear form horse, albeit due to more experience.

That just leaves the July Cup (4.35), which looks wide open, so I will go with three.

Mission Central finished strongly to win the King Charles III at Ascot and is 3-3 at this trip so has to be a player. Big Mojo was behind him then, but is better at this distance and was just touched off in this last year. Satono Reve's back-to-back seconds in the Jubilee put him right in the mix, too.

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Newmarket Placepot perm

1.40

2 Haffner

2.15

2 Song N Dance

3 Just A Girl

8 Planet Seeker

2.52

2 Moonfall

8 Alfaraz

3.25

2 Two Tribes

13 Aalto

4.00

1 Abraham Lincoln

3 Al Hudaiba

4.35

2 Big Mojo

7 Satono Reve

10 Mission Central

1x3x2x2x2x3=72 lines

World Pool: Course specialists provide the value

The World Pool is back in Britain on Saturday for day three of the July meeting at Newmarket.

The feature race of the day, the July Cup, looks intriguing, but the value could be earlier on the card in the Bunbury Cup, which includes a couple of course specialists who look capable of being in the mix.

Aalto has been on the drift, having been installed at a very short price, and he is starting to look like an appealing option, with form figures of 122 over this course and distance, including a win and a narrow defeat in the last two runnings of this race.

His latest effort here was an encouraging prep for this and he is lurking 5lb lower than his mark in this last year when beaten a nose.

He could be worth pairing with Royal Zabeel in the World Pool Swinger. Mick Appleby’s representative is two from two over this course and distance and looked like good value for the winning margin of just over a length here a week ago. Talented apprentice Conor Whiteley (claiming 5lb) helps offset the 6lb penalty.

These two course specialists ought to go well in what looks a slightly below-par running of this historic handicap.

Phill Anderson

World Pool Swinger

1 Royal Zabeel

13 Aalto

1pt Swinger

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