Newmarket Placepot picks: Paul Kealy's perm for the £100,000 guaranteed pool

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Newmarket's opener (1.50) is a tricky little six-runner affair, and the two I like most for Placepot purposes are among the ones who weren't seen at Royal Ascot last month.

Archers Bay finished close to two horses who were subsequently placed in Group company at the royal meeting, and if you ignore his unplaced effort on bottomless ground in the Italian Derby, he has a serious form chance despite being an outsider.

Heraldry looks promising for the Gosdens and has a massive pull at the weights with Decade Of Time, who has won again since beating him at Windsor.

Libertango looked a bit special in the Albany and is hard to oppose in the Duchess of Cambridge Stakes (2.25), while it's also hard to see Wine Dark Sea, 11lb well in for the next handicap (3.00), finishing out of the frame.

Stranger things have happened, though, so I'll add Beylerbeyi , who looked on the way back at Royal Ascot and has as good a chance as anything else behind the favourite.

Precise looks very solid for the Falmouth Stakes (3.35), while in the following maiden (4.10) I'll put my faith in Charlie Appleby, who has such a good record at this meeting. He runs form pick Acting Lady and Sorrengail , who is one of the most interesting newcomers.

In the final leg (4.45), Twilight Calls , once top-class, has bounced back to form recently and is clearly still very well handicapped, even on last year's efforts, which include a Stewards' Cup fifth off a 10lb higher mark.

Emperor Spirit is another in-form eight-year-old with a shot, while Tatterstall has looked on the way back for Michael Dods this season.

Untitled Document Recommended 4/5 Bet £10 Get £40 In Free Bets NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Minimum guaranteed Placepots every day CLAIM OFFER 18+ T&Cs apply Sign up to the Tote here. New customers online only. Only valid with code B10G40 on registration. Bet a min £/€10 at odds of /1 (2.0) across sports or racing within 7 days of registration. Receive £/€20 Tote Credit, £/€10 Free Sports Bet and 2 x £/€5 Bet Builder within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool or sports bet added to bet slip . Voided/non-runner bets will not qualify; subsequent bet will be qualifying bet. 7-day expiry. 18+. One per customer. Selected customers only. Full T&Cs apply. Gambleaware.org.

Newmarket Placepot perm

1.50

3 Archers Bay

6 Heraldry

2.25

5 Libertango

3.00

2 Beylerbeyi

8 Wine Dark Sea

3.35

5 Precise

4.10

1 Acting Lady

9 Sorrengail

4.45

1 Tatterstall

3 Twilight Calls

9 Emperor Spirit

2x1x2x1x2x3=24 lines

Head to the Tote website to follow our advice

Sign up to the Tote here . New customers online only. Only valid with code B10G40 on registration. Bet a min £/€10 at odds of /1 (2.0) across sports or racing within 7 days of registration. Receive £/€20 Tote Credit, £/€10 Free Sports Bet and 2 x £/€5 Bet Builder within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool or sports bet added to bet slip . Voided/non-runner bets will not qualify; subsequent bet will be qualifying bet. 7-day expiry. 18+. One per customer. Selected customers only. Full T&Cs apply. Gambleaware.org .

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.