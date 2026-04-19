Newcastle Placepot tips: Richard Birch with his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

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Sedgemoor , who is unbeaten in two starts over 6f at Newcastle, can get Placepot players safely through leg one (5.30 ).

The five-year-old, who was a winner off 4lb lower last time, remains well handicapped on his best form and looks likely to go close.

A guaranteed pool of £50,000 provides the incentive for serious study, and Analogical may be the answer to leg two (6.00 ).

Ziata stands out in the mile fillies' maiden (6.30 ), while the 6f maiden (7.00 ) could rest between Gouken and Nebulon .

Gouken has been gelded since his last run in October and brings reasonable form to the table, while Nebulon is the representative of Michael Bell, whose horses are in cracking order this spring.

Enter Sandman should not be far away in leg five (7.30 ), a comment which applies equally to the Tim Easterby-trained O Fortuna .

Anthropologist , by far the last off the bridle when beating Travis by a length over course and distance on his most recent outing, and Phoenix Of Dreams complete the perm in the 7f handicap (8.00 ).

Phoenix Of Dreams did well to finish fourth behind Anthropologist last time after rearing at the start. He was well backed and clearly has more to offer this term.

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Newcastle Placepot perm

5.30

1 Sedgemoor

6.00

2 Analogical

6.30

9 Ziata

7.00

3 Gouken

6 Nebulon

7.30

6 O Fortuna

8 Enter Sandman

8.00

3 Anthropologist

10 Phoenix Of Dreams

1 x 1 x 1 x 2 x 2 x 2 = 8 lines

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