Newcastle Placepot picks - Paul Kealy's perm for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

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The Tote's £50,000 guarantee is at Newcastle, where most of the racing looks competitive, including the first (5.25), in which you could make a case for many.

Prince Achille was below form at Southwell last time, but had been running well in better company at this track before that, so is worth another chance, while Dingwall has been running consistently well and is likely to do so again.

There isn't that much to go on in the next (6.00), but Minnie Idol split the two market leaders at 50-1 on his debut, and the winner has subsequently landed a handicap, so he has to go well assuming that wasn't a fluke. Farandaway has solid handicap form and shouldn't be far away, either.

The quality goes sharply up for the third (6.30), in which Fast Track Harry looks a worthy favourite. He was second in a red-hot handicap at York last spring, and has seemingly got his career back on track after being gelded, having been a well-backed winner at Lingfield last month.

In the fourth (7.00) it will be surprising if Inishbeg cannot at least make the frame. He was a beaten favourite when last seen at Redcar, but the John and Thady Gosden-trained winner went in again and is now rated 96, and it's doubtful there will be anything that good here.

There may be only seven in the next (7.30), but I can see cases for all of them. My two against the field are Blue Lakota and Emerald Harmony , with the latter looking nicely handicapped on his stable debut.

The last (8.00) is a proper minefield as well, so as we have a couple of bankers I'll go with four here, the suggestions being I Can Boogy , Spirit Of Bowland , Starshot and Yorkstone .

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Newcastle Placepot perm

5.25

4 Prince Achille

5 Dingwall

6.00

1 Farandaway

3 Minnie Idol

6.30

3 Fast Track Harry

7.00

4 Inishbeg

7.30

5 Emerald Hamony

6 Blue Lakota

8.00

3 I Can Boogy

8 Spirit Of Bowland

9 Starshot

12 Yorkstone

2x2x1x1x2x4=32 lines

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