Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:45 ThirskHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:45 ThirskHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
TippingTote Betting

Newbury Placepot tips: Richard Birch with his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

Our tipster with his picks for the popular Tote bet

Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Bai Tong, a beaten 8-11 favourite on both starts, can make it third time lucky in leg one (2.15) of Newbury’s Placepot, which carries a £50,000 guaranteed pool. Karl Burke’s filly gives the impression she will improve for the step up in trip and may prove too strong for Yarmouth runner-up Scommessa Sicura.

River King, another beaten at odds-on last time, sets the clear standard on form in leg two (2.50) and is potentially much better than his current mark of 87. Remmooz, who beat him into third at Doncaster last April, is now rated 109 and trades as a general 12-1 shot for next month’s Royal Hunt Cup.

Jellystone Park, beaten a nose at Doncaster last time, appeals as the percentage call in leg three (3.25), in which Bold Shout rates an interesting newcomer.

Spring Bloom retains lots of ability at the age of nine and is now well enough treated to take advantage. He can go one better than on his last start at Goodwood by taking leg four (4.00).

Personal Best and Naval Tribute are the pair to focus on in leg five (4.35), with Scottish raider Wanderlust and Twisting Physics the selections in leg six (5.10).

Untitled Document
Recommended
4/5
NEW CUSTOMER OFFER

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

NEW CUSTOMER OFFER
  • Minimum guaranteed Placepots every day
CLAIM OFFER

Newbury Placepot perm

2.15
4 Bai Tong
10 Scommessa Sicura

2.50
River King

3.25
2 Bold Shout
3 Jellystone Park

4.00
2 Spring Bloom

4.35
1 Personal Best
4 Naval Tribute

5.10
1 Wanderlust
3 Twisting Physics

2x1x2x1x2x2= 16 lines

Read more tipping here

Free horseracing tips for Monday, June 1 at Lingfield, Newbury and Wolverhampton  

Richard Birch's play of the day at Newbury  

Sign up to the Tote hereNew customers online only. Eligibility restrictions apply. Bet min of £/€10 at odds of 1/1 (2.0) or greater across sports or racing (if EW then min £/€10 Win + £/€10 Place) within 7 days of registration. Receive £/€20 Tote Credit and £/€10 Free Sports Bet. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool or sports bet added to the bet slip. 7-day expiry. 18+. Full T&Cs apply. Gambleaware.org

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.

Published on inTote Betting

Last updated

iconCopy
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

more inTote Betting
more inBetting offers
more inTote Betting
more inBetting offers