Newbury Placepot tips: Richard Birch with his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

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Bai Tong , a beaten 8-11 favourite on both starts, can make it third time lucky in leg one (2.15) of Newbury’s Placepot, which carries a £50,000 guaranteed pool. Karl Burke’s filly gives the impression she will improve for the step up in trip and may prove too strong for Yarmouth runner-up Scommessa Sicura .

River King , another beaten at odds-on last time, sets the clear standard on form in leg two (2.50) and is potentially much better than his current mark of 87. Remmooz, who beat him into third at Doncaster last April, is now rated 109 and trades as a general 12-1 shot for next month’s Royal Hunt Cup.

Jellystone Park , beaten a nose at Doncaster last time, appeals as the percentage call in leg three (3.25), in which Bold Shout rates an interesting newcomer.

Spring Bloom retains lots of ability at the age of nine and is now well enough treated to take advantage. He can go one better than on his last start at Goodwood by taking leg four (4.00).

Personal Best and Naval Tribute are the pair to focus on in leg five (4.35), with Scottish raider Wanderlust and Twisting Physics the selections in leg six (5.10).

Untitled Document Recommended 4/5 Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Minimum guaranteed Placepots every day CLAIM OFFER 18+ T&Cs apply New customers online only. Eligibility restrictions apply. Bet min of £/€10 at odds of 1/1 (2.0) or greater across sports or racing (if EW then min £/€10 Win + £/€10 Place) within 7 days of registration. Receive £/€20 Tote Credit and £/€10 Free Sports Bet. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool or sports bet added to the bet slip. 7-day expiry. 18+. Full T&Cs apply. Gambleaware.org. Full T&Cs apply.

Newbury Placepot perm

2.15

4 Bai Tong

10 Scommessa Sicura

2.50

3 River King

3.25

2 Bold Shout

3 Jellystone Park

4.00

2 Spring Bloom



4.35

1 Personal Best

4 Naval Tribute

5.10

1 Wanderlust

3 Twisting Physics

2x1x2x1x2x2= 16 lines

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Free horseracing tips for Monday, June 1 at Lingfield, Newbury and Wolverhampton

Richard Birch's play of the day at Newbury

Sign up to the Tote here . New customers online only. Eligibility restrictions apply. Bet min of £/€10 at odds of 1/1 (2.0) or greater across sports or racing (if EW then min £/€10 Win + £/€10 Place) within 7 days of registration. Receive £/€20 Tote Credit and £/€10 Free Sports Bet. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool or sports bet added to the bet slip. 7-day expiry. 18+. Full T&Cs apply. Gambleaware.org .

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