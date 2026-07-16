Newbury Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

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Newbury's opening novice (3.00) is often won by a decent performer, with the likes of Gewan, Chaldean and Bayside Boy having taken it in recent years.

Cilician has easily the best form of those who have run, but it won't be a surprise if Charlie Appleby's Force Of Light proves a cut above.

He's a brother to Middle Park and Dewhurst winner Shadow Of Light and a half-brother to another Middle Park winner in Earthlight, both of whom won first time out.

The following fillies' maiden (3.35) is historically less good, and this one is hard to decipher. Marsala shaped nicely when fourth on her debut, while Next Of Kin and Lady Of Hay are just two of many interesting newcomers.

Arapaho Gold and Agamemnon are the two I like most in the feature (4.10), but I'll add Sale Shark , whose Windsor Castle fifth from the wrong side was obviously very promising.

Ten go in the following handicap (4.45), which is competitive on paper, but I was impressed with Accademia at Doncaster and will take a chance that she remains well ahead of her mark.

You couldn't rule out any of the four in the 5.20 but I'll take a chance on the hat-trick-seeking Green Sky and Aphrodite Spirit , who shaped well on her return for Roger Teal, whose horses have all been running well lately, albeit without winning.

The last (5.55) is equally tricky, and I'll take the chance that one of Devil's Peak or Turty Tree can take advantage of the 10lb weight-for-age allowance from the top two.

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Newbury Placepot perm

3.00

4 Cilician

6 Force Of Light

3.35

4 Lady Of Hay

6 Marsala

7 Next Of Kin

4.10

2 Agamemnon

3 Arapaho Gold

9 Sale Shark

4.45

6 Accademia

5.20

1 Aphrodite Spirit

2 Green Sky

5.55

4 Turty Tree

5 Devil's Peak

2x3x3x1x2x2 = 72 lines

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