Newbury Placepot tips: Paul Kealy with his selections for the £100,000 guaranteed pool

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It's largely small fields for Placepotters having a crack at the £100,000 guaranteed pool at Newbury, with the exception, of course, of the 25-runner sales race (3.37).

Bint Archange and Vollering are arguably the form horses, but some winners have gone in with loads to find, so it's best not to be too dogmatic about form in the book.

I'll add a couple more with Zigazig Ah , a cosy winner at Yarmouth last time, making some appeal and Bill The Bull the sole selection among the lower drawn runners.

He was co-favourite for the Listed race won by Bint Archange (a much bigger price) and while he dropped out quickly, there was evidently an issue as he now has a tongue-tie, so he's worth another chance.

Persica and Silawi are the form horses to my eye in the opener (1.55), while Team Player is the first on the team sheet for a tricky second (2.25). Ride The Thunder , sixth when favourite for the Northumberland Plate last time, is the other pick.

Binhareer would be the selection for the Hackwood (3.02), although I'll add Song Of The Clyde , who won the Carnarvon here before a creditable seventh in the Commonwealth Cup.

Manaar and Miss Scott are the two to concentrate on in the next (4.12) and I'll bank on the former, who might be 7lb worse off with the latter for half a length last time, but was making her debut then. She was strong at the line, so should appreciate the extra furlong.

The final novice (4.47) is a good deal more competitive. Those who have run haven't achieved a great deal, so it wouldn't be a surprise if one of the newcomers proved best, with Untouchable the most obvious of those.

Richard Hannon won this in 2021 and 2022 and has had a place in two of the last three years, so his Agrippa , who showed some promise on his debut, makes some appeal.

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Newbury Placepot perm

1.55

3 Persica

4 Silawi

2.25

3 Team Player

4 Ride The Thunder

3.02

1 Binhareer

7 Song Of The Clyde

3.37

3 Bint Archange

6 Vollering

8 Bill The Bull

24 Zigazig Ah

4.12

1 Manaar

4.47

2 Agrippa

10 Untouchable

2 x 2 x 2 x 4 x 1 x 2 = 64 lines

British runners the way to go in Scurry

It's a World Pool day at the Curragh and the obvious race in which to have a crack at a Swinger (any two horses in the first three) is the 21-runner Liverpool FC Foundation Scurry Handicap (2.50).

There have been only 25 British runners in this over the last ten years, but they have combined for four winners, two seconds and two thirds, so have punched well above their weight.

The Easterby and Quinn yards have both been on the scoresheet and their Sondad and Dark Thirty are first on the list.

Sondad was in career-best form when scoring at Epsom on Derby day and was first home from those to race and stay on the far side throughout in the Wokingham (second and third on that side have run well since).

Dark Thirty has returned to his very best since his move to John and Sean Quinn (from Richard Hannon) and as a dual winner over 7f earlier in his career, he should see out this 6½f.

Go Athletico , back to some form when second last time, got up to win this from a mile back a shade cosily last year and is 5lb lower, even while 3lb out of the handicap, while Headmaster has been in cracking form since joining Edward Lynam from William Haggas and could make it 2-2 at the track.

6 x 1pt Swingers

5 Sondad

6 Dark Thirty

8 Headmaster

19 Go Athletico

Head to the Tote website to follow our advice

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