Newbury Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway with his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

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The Tote’s £50,000 Placepot guarantee is at Newbury on Friday and only five are declared for the opener (3.00). This race looks between Grey Fox and We Ride At Dawn.

The mile maiden (3.35) comes up next and this is another one where only two places are available. Dontlookbackinanga goes in, but it is also worth including the unnamed favourite.

The 7f novice (4.10) has another small field, so include both Sweetwonderfulyou and Art Of Life, while the following 6f conditions race (4.45) may be between Sorrengail and Evenfall.

The last two races both have at least eight runners declared and there should be three places available. The 5f Listed race (5.23) can go to Efsixteen, who was impressive when making a successful debut at Newmarket and rates one of the bets of the day, provided she repeats that.

The 7f handicap (5.58) is the last leg and Lyra Lea rates a banker as long as there are eight runners. She won well at Sandown last time and is fairly treated off just a 4lb higher mark.

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Newbury Placepot perm

3.00

2 Grey Fox

4 We Ride At Dawn

3.35

2 Dontlookbackinanga

Unnamed favourite

4.10

3 Art Of Life

​5 Sweetwonderfulyou



4.45

2 Evenfall

4 Sorrengail



5.23

7 Efsixteen

5.58

7 Lyra Lea

2 x 2 x 2 x 2 x 1 x 1 = 16 lines

Head to the Tote website to follow our advice

Sign up to the Tote here . New customers online only. Register and bet a min £5 at odds of 1/1 (2.0) or greater across sports or racing within 7 days of registration to qualify. Receive £10 Tote Credit, £10 Free Sports Bet within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool or sports bet added to bet slip. Voided/non-runner bets will not qualify; subsequent bet will be qualifying bet. 7-day expiry. 18+. One per customer. Selected customers only. Full T&Cs apply. Gambleaware.org. Full T&Cs apply. Gambleaware.org .

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