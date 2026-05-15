Newbury Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway with his selections for the £150,000 guaranteed pool

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The Tote are putting up a £150,000 guarantee for the Placepot at Newbury and I’m keen to take on Kalpana in the opener (1.25). The outsiders French Master and Liberty Lane catch my eye, so put them in and hope for an upset in a race where there are only two Placepot places up for grabs.

There are again only two places on offer in the following 1m2f Listed race (2.00) and it’s worth taking on Golden Orbit, who is the overnight market leader. The ones to be on are Sacred Ground and Esna, who was thought good enough to contest a Group 1 last season and has more to offer.

Cicero’s Gift is one of my each-way plays in the Lockinge (2.35) but it’s also worth including More Thunder. He looks certain to improve now up to a mile.

Song Of The Clyde is consistent enough to be trusted to make the first three in the Carnarvon Stakes (3.10), while Spyce and Port Of Spain stand out in the London Gold Cup (3.45).

The last leg is the 6f handicap (4.20) and it’s worth banking on Berkshire Whisper. Oisin Murphy rides the consistent four-year-old, who is in form and acts on turf and all-weather.

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Newbury Placepot perm

1.25

3 French Master

4 Liberty Lane

2.00

2 Esna

6 Sacred Ground

2.35

1 Cicero's Gift

6 More Thunder

3.10

10 Song Of The Clyde

3.45

2 Port Of Spain

3 Spyce

4.20

3 Berkshire Whisper

2 x 2 x 2 x 1 x 2 x 1 = 16 lines

Tote World Pool

The World Pool is in operation on Saturday at Newbury and that means some huge Tote pools will be available for punters to bet into. The Swinger, in particular, tends to attract plenty of cash and that was certainly the case at the last World Pool meeting at Newmarket two weeks ago.

The big race at Newbury is the Lockinge Stakes (2.35) and this provides a good opportunity to utilise the Swinger markets because I'm keen to take on those towards the head of the market, who'll take up plenty of the pool.

Top trainers like John and Thady Gosden, Charlie Appleby and Aidan O'Brien, who are responsible for Damysus, Notable Speech and The Lion In Winter, always command the bulk of World Pool money and it's well worth playing the Swinger if you don't fancy their runners. That's the case in the Lockinge, where my two against the field are Cicero’s Gift and More Thunder.

More Thunder might not go under the radar quite like Cicero's Gift, given the success that William Haggas and Tom Marquand have had internationally and specifically in Australia, but perming him with the Charlie Hills-trained runner should help. Hills is a household name in Britain, but less so across the world and the same can be said for rider Jason Watson.

A Tote Swinger on More Thunder and Cicero's Gift is almost certain to pay well if they manage to finish in two of the first three positions, so it's worth having a small wager.

World Pool bet

2.35 Newbury

1 Cicero's Gift

6 More Thunder

1pt Tote Swinger

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