Newbury Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway with his selections for the £100,000 guaranteed pool

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There is a £100,000 guarantee for the Placepot on Saturday at Newbury and I’m keen to take on the likely favourite Dubai Honour in the opening Geoffrey Freer (1.25). Gamrai has a big chance on his debut for George Scott and can be included alongside the consistent Tabletalk.

The 5f handicap (1.55) is an open race. Major Neigh Sayer has been running well for most of the season and is a big player, while Glamorous Breeze is next best.

The 7f handicap (2.35) is a good opportunity for a banker provided all eight run and Scoville fits the bill, while the feature Hungerford Stakes (3.10) is where Coppull can show his class.

Gambling Man finished fourth at this course on his debut and has a strong chance in the 7f novice (3.42), but there appears to be some market confidence behind newcomer Mosheer.

The 1m4f handicap (4.20) is the last leg in which two places are available. Great Bedwyn and Masterinthewoods look like the pair to concentrate on.

Untitled Document Recommended 4/5 Bet £5 Get £20 In Free Bets NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Minimum guaranteed Placepots every day CLAIM OFFER 18+ T&Cs apply New customers online only. Register and bet a min £/€5 at odds of 1/1 (2.0) or greater across sports or racing within 7 days of registration to qualify. Receive £/€10 Tote Credit, £/€10 Free Sports Bet within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool or sports bet added to bet slip. Voided/non-runner bets will not qualify; subsequent bet will be qualifying bet. 7-day expiry. 18+. One per customer. Selected customers only. Full T&Cs apply. Gambleaware.org.Full T&Cs apply.

Newbury Placepot perm

1.25

3 Gamrai

4 Tabletalk

1.55

2 Glamorous Breeze

8 Major Neigh Sayer

2.35

2 Scoville

3.10

6 Coppull

3.42

4 Gambling Man

8 Mosheer



4.20

4 Great Bedwyn

5 Masterinthewoods



2x2x1x1x2x2=16 lines

Head to the Tote website to follow our advice

Read more previews:

A returning Group 1 winner, three horses to back and key trainer insight your Newbury guide

Which side will be favoured in the Great St Wilfrid? Analysis and trainer quotes for £100,000 Ripon feature

The Grey Horse Handicap: runner-by-runner guide to Newmarket's unique Saturday race

Sign up to the Tote here . New customers online only. Register and bet a min £5 at odds of 1/1 (2.0) or greater across sports or racing within 7 days of registration to qualify. Receive £10 Tote Credit, £10 Free Sports Bet within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool or sports bet added to bet slip. Voided/non-runner bets will not qualify; subsequent bet will be qualifying bet. 7-day expiry. 18+. One per customer. Selected customers only. Full T&Cs apply. Gambleaware.org. Full T&Cs apply. Gambleaware.org .

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