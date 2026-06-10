Newbury Placepot picks - Paul Kealy's perm for the £50k guaranteed pool

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Some juvenile races are easy to whittle down to just a few main contenders and some are terribly difficult, and Newbury's opener (2.20) very much falls into the latter category for Placepot punters.

There's next to no form to go on (what is available is poor) and plenty of decent pedigrees, so the market may provide a better guide. But my none-too-confident two against the field would be Cavalier and Silver Dominion .

The following handicap (2.50) is not much easier. Alpine Culture didn't get home over 1m2f last time, but his earlier third to a subsequent winner reads well enough, while Lahan Kingman may appreciate coming back to turf and going up to a mile.

Forty Years On is the one I like most in the third (3.30), while Nostrum ran his best race for a while when second at Sandown last time. Spangled Mac is an interesting outsider given two of his best runs have come on his only two outings at Newbury.

It's banker time in the next (4.05) with Wild Clary in cracking form for Richard Hannon and having no issues on easy ground.

Another competitive novice follows (4.40), and while Miss Scott has a penalty to deal with, this expensive filly did it well on her debut at Leicester last September and is in the right hands to progress at three.

Newcomer Manaar is with a red-hot yard and is a half-sister to Dubai Honour, which gives hope that easy ground is going to suit well on her debut.

The closing handicap (5.15) has a competitive look to it as well. I do like the look of Barrister , who has been running in some good novices and seemed to be getting his act together last time. Hard To Believe was a disappointment on his handicap debut at York last month, but was well backed and is worth another chance back on easy ground.

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Newbury Placepot perm

2.20

4 Cavalier

13 Silver Dominion

2.55

1 Alpine Culture

6 Lahan Kingman

3.30

2 Nostrum

5 Forty Years On

6 Spangled Mac

4.05

4 Wild Cleary

4.40

1 Miss Scott

4 Manaar

5.15

2 Hard To Believe

6 Barrister

2 x 2 x 3 x 1 x 2 x 2 = 48 lines

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Paul Kealy's play of the day at Newbury

Free horseracing tips for Thursday, June 11 at Catterick, Newbury and Nottingham

Sign up to the Tote here . New customers online only. Eligibility restrictions apply. Bet min of £/€10 at odds of 1/1 (2.0) or greater across sports or racing (if EW then min £/€10 Win + £/€10 Place) within 7 days of registration. Receive £/€20 Tote Credit and £/€10 Free Sports Bet. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool or sports bet added to the bet slip. 7-day expiry. 18+. Full T&Cs apply. Gambleaware.org .

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