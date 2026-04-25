Musselburgh Placepot tips: Tom Segal with his selections for the £75,000 guaranteed pool

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Five tricky handicaps are going to make the Musselburgh Placepot hard to crack but Fast Fred was impressive over course and distance last time and looks the most likely winner of the 1m4½f handicap (5.15 ). In order to keep the perm manageable, he is relied upon along with Seed Ya Later , who showed more than enough on her debut to suggest she can win a two-year-old maiden (4.15 ).

The final banker is Alther Walden in the staying handicap (6.15 ). He is upped to 2m for the first time but is totally unexposed and comes from a stable that has an excellent record with stayers.

The other races look much more difficult, but Dwindling Funds has run well at the track the last twice and there is no reason why he will not go well again in the mile apprentice handicap (3.45 ). Harry The Rogue is consistent and looks ideal for Placepot purposes too.

Glorious Kitty looks a solid Placepot option in the 1m1f fillies' handicap (4.45 ) after her good run at Beverley recently, while Samra Star can go well for trainer Linda Perratt in that race too.

Finally, the 7f handicap (5.45 ) looks wide open. Persuasion is getting a bit long in the tooth but he won a similar race over course and distance last year off a 3lb higher mark and should be extremely competitive. He goes in the perm along with the topweight Master Richard , who might get the run of the race out front.

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Musselburgh Placepot perm

3.45

2 Harry The Rogue

4 Dwindling Funds

4.15

8 Seed Ya Later

4.45

5 Glorious Kitty

10 Samra Star

5.15

4 Fast Fred

5.45

1 Master Richard

3 Persuasion

6.15

2 Alther Walden

2x1x2x1x2x1 = 8 lines

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