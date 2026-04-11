Musselburgh Placepot tips: Tom Segal with his selections for the £75,000 guaranteed pool

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Adonius was impressive over course and distance recently and it will take a really good newcomer to beat him in the opening juvenile race at Musselburgh (3.45 ). He's Placepot banker material.

The other one who can stand alone is Blues And Royals , who landed some nice bets at Kempton on his reappearance. He is going to be hard to beat in the mile handicap for three-year-olds (4.15 ).

The other races will need more than one selection. Bellarchi relishes Musselburgh and she looked like a step up to a mile would suit when winning at the track recently. She will surely go well in the fillies' handicap (4.45 ), as will Perfect Part , who excelled herself in the Spring Mile at Doncaster on her comeback run.

While Sea Force is open to plenty of improvement for William Haggas in the 1m1f handicap (5.15 ), that is a competitive race and Impartiality goes in the perm as well.

Humble Spark was a big eyecatcher over 1m6f behind Team Player in a better race here recently, and he can go close back over 1m4½f (5.45 ). He will need luck, though, and so Fast Fred , who ran well at Newcastle recently, goes in too.

The safest Placepot selection in the 7f handicap (6.15 ) is Sea Suite , who was impressive at Southwell last time. This is a much tougher race and so Abduction , who usually runs well at Musselburgh, is the other one to include.

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Musselburgh Placepot perm

3.45

1 Adonius

4.15

2 Blues And Royals

4.45

1 Perfect Part

2 Bellarchi

5.15

2 Sea Force

7 Impartiality

5.45

3 Humble Spark

14 Fast Fred

6.15

4 Sea Suite

7 Abduction

1 x 1 x 2 x 2 x 2 x 2 = 16 lines

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