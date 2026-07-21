Lingfield Placepot tips: Harry Wilson with his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

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The Tote's £50,000 guaranteed Placepot pool heads to Lingfield, where a four-runner 1m2f handicap (6.10) kicks off proceedings.

What's The Plan has shaped well on his last two starts and just edges preference, but it's hard to rule any out. Therefore, Almekarem , Emma's Letter and Don Pablo Colina also go in to make sure we get through.

Not many in the 2m½f handicap (6.40) arrive in form, so it should be safe to bank on Lucky Sevens , who won on his last Flat start and has since scored over hurdles.

Oisin Murphy is a positive booking for Miss Moneypit , who has shown ability behind some useful rivals in novices and makes plenty of appeal in the 5f nursery (7.10).

Asuka has a good level of form and should be too good for his two rivals in the 6f novice (7.40), while Hilltop , who was narrowly beaten over course and distance in May, should go close in the 7f fillies' handicap (8.10).

The 7f classified stakes (8.40) is trickier. The picks are Rovinia , who went down by a neck here last time, and Oh So Audacious , who could appreciate the drop in class.

Untitled Document Recommended 4/5 Bet £10 Get £40 In Free Bets NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Minimum guaranteed Placepots every day CLAIM OFFER 18+ T&Cs apply Sign up to the Tote here. New customers online only. Only valid with code B10G40 on registration. Bet a min £/€10 at odds of /1 (2.0) across sports or racing within 7 days of registration. Receive £/€20 Tote Credit, £/€10 Free Sports Bet and 2 x £/€5 Bet Builder within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool or sports bet added to bet slip . Voided/non-runner bets will not qualify; subsequent bet will be qualifying bet. 7-day expiry. 18+. One per customer. Selected customers only. Full T&Cs apply. Gambleaware.org.

Lingfield Placepot perm

6.10

1 Almekarem

2 What's The Plan

3 Emma's Letter

4 Don Pablo Colina

6.40

6 Lucky Sevens

7.10

4 Miss Moneypit

7.40

1 Asuka

8.10

1 Hilltop

8.40

5 Oh So Audacious

9 Rovinia

4 x 1 x 1 x 1 x 1 x 2 = 8 lines

Head to the Tote website to follow Harry's advice

Sign up to the Tote here . New customers online only. Only valid with code B10G40 on registration. Bet a min £/€10 at odds of /1 (2.0) across sports or racing within 7 days of registration. Receive £/€20 Tote Credit, £/€10 Free Sports Bet and 2 x £/€5 Bet Builder within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool or sports bet added to bet slip . Voided/non-runner bets will not qualify; subsequent bet will be qualifying bet. 7-day expiry. 18+. One per customer. Selected customers only. Full T&Cs apply. Gambleaware.org .

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