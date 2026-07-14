Lingfield Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway with his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

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The Tote’s £50,000 Placepot guarantee is at Lingfield on Wednesday and the 1m3½f handicap (5.20) is a difficult race to start with. The winner will be needed, so put the unnamed favourite in alongside Golden Orbit and Probation . That should be enough.

The 1m3½f maiden (5.50) comes up next and the winner is needed again. Brunhilde and Silk Mountain are the two who catch my eye, but put the unnamed favourite in again. Doubling our lines is possible if one of our picks is favourite, but if not plenty will go out.

It’s difficult to see Fire Thunder being out of the first two in the 6f fillies' maiden (6.20) and she rates a banker, while the following 6f handicap (6.50) looks like it could be between Quantum Swift and Jazz Queen . Put both in and hope that five run, so two places are offered.

The winner will be needed in the following 7½f handicap (7.20), so utilise the unnamed favourite alongside Classic Encounter and Desert Shadow , who goes for Saeed bin Suroor.

The winner will also be needed in the 5f handicap (7.50) and we will need a banker to keep the perm down. Stick with topweight Mister Moet , who might be able to outclass these rivals.

Untitled Document Recommended 4/5 Bet £10 Get £40 In Free Bets NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Minimum guaranteed Placepots every day CLAIM OFFER 18+ T&Cs apply Sign up to the Tote here. New customers online only. Only valid with code B10G40 on registration. Bet a min £/€10 at odds of /1 (2.0) across sports or racing within 7 days of registration. Receive £/€20 Tote Credit, £/€10 Free Sports Bet and 2 x £/€5 Bet Builder within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool or sports bet added to bet slip . Voided/non-runner bets will not qualify; subsequent bet will be qualifying bet. 7-day expiry. 18+. One per customer. Selected customers only. Full T&Cs apply. Gambleaware.org.

Lingfield Placepot perm

5.20

1 Golden Orbit

2 Probation

Unnamed favourite

5.50

1 Silk Mountain

3 Brunhilde

Unnamed favourite

6.20

2 Fire Thunder



6.50

3 Jazz Queen

4 Quantum Swift

7.20

1 Classic Encounter

3 Desert Shadow

Unnamed favourite



7.50

1 Mister Moet

3x3x1x2x3x1=54 lines

Head to the Tote website to follow our advice

Sign up to the Tote here . New customers online only. Register and bet a min £5 at odds of 1/1 (2.0) or greater across sports or racing within 7 days of registration to qualify. Receive £10 Tote Credit, £10 Free Sports Bet within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool or sports bet added to bet slip. Voided/non-runner bets will not qualify; subsequent bet will be qualifying bet. 7-day expiry. 18+. One per customer. Selected customers only. Full T&Cs apply. Gambleaware.org . Full T&Cs apply.

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