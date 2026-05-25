Lingfield Placepot picks: Robbie Wilders' selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

Across Earth is back on the Flat after a productive spell jumping and makes plenty of appeal in the 1m6f handicap (5.54) that commences the Placepot at Lingfield.

Sunshine Star , a disappointing odds-on favourite in a hot Sandown novice, could be worth another chance in the 1m2f fillies' maiden (6.24).

Charlie Johnston's debutante Green Area comes from an outstanding family and is also worth a look.

The lightly raced Wadirumm looks a three-year-old handicapper to keep onside and has a good chance of breaking her duck in the next (6.54).

Storming Point ran a belter when a close second on his debut behind the smart Needle Match as a juvenile and will be tough to beat in the 7½f novice (7.24) if building on that.

The two to stand out in the 7f fillies' handicap (7.54) are Summer Heat , who is a potential improver back on turf in first-time cheekpieces for James Owen and Daisy Roots , who loves this track and arrives in form.

Lohoobb can probably be given another chance in the 7f handicap (8.24) after disappointing in a good race at Newmarket last time, while a return to this venue could be ideal for Venetian Romance .

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Lingfield Placepot perm

5.54

5 Across Earth

6.24

3 Green Area

5 Sunshine Star

6.54

3 Wadirumm

7.24

4 Storming Point

7.54

2 Summer Heat

4 Daisy Roots

8.24

1 Lohoobb

7 Venetian Romance

1 x 2 x 1 x 1 x 2 x 2 = 8 lines

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