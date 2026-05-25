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TippingTote Betting

Lingfield Placepot picks: Robbie Wilders' selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

Our tipster with his picks for the popular Tote bet

Across Earth is back on the Flat after a productive spell jumping and makes plenty of appeal in the 1m6f handicap (5.54) that commences the Placepot at Lingfield.

Sunshine Star, a disappointing odds-on favourite in a hot Sandown novice, could be worth another chance in the 1m2f fillies' maiden (6.24).

Charlie Johnston's debutante Green Area comes from an outstanding family and is also worth a look. 

The lightly raced Wadirumm looks a three-year-old handicapper to keep onside and has a good chance of breaking her duck in the next (6.54). 

Storming Point ran a belter when a close second on his debut behind the smart Needle Match as a juvenile and will be tough to beat in the 7½f novice (7.24) if building on that.  

The two to stand out in the 7f fillies' handicap (7.54) are Summer Heat, who is a potential improver back on turf in first-time cheekpieces for James Owen and Daisy Roots, who loves this track and arrives in form.  

Lohoobb can probably be given another chance in the 7f handicap (8.24) after disappointing in a good race at Newmarket last time, while a return to this venue could be ideal for Venetian Romance.  

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Lingfield Placepot perm

5.54
Across Earth

6.24
Green Area
Sunshine Star

6.54
Wadirumm

7.24
4 Storming Point

7.54
Summer Heat
Daisy Roots

8.24
Lohoobb
7 Venetian Romance

1 x 2 x 1 x 1 x 2 x 2 = 8 lines

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