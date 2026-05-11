Lingfield Placepot picks: Robbie Wilders' selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

His defeat of subsequent Chester Plate winner Shrimp Shady over course and distance two runs ago reads well and he drops in grade.

Coolmore's Always Happy holds a Coronation Stakes entry and can retain her unbeaten record in the mile novice (5.50).

Thursday Girl pulled eight lengths clear of the third when second to the talented Hassaleh on her return and won't be far away in the 7f fillies' novice (6.20).

Bright Summer split two next time out winners when fourth on her debut at Newbury last month and also goes in.

Slack Bob , who travelled like a well-handicapped horse before being collared late at Yarmouth a month ago, is interesting back in distance for the 7f handicap (6.50).

Frostmagic has a cracking shout in the mile handicap (7.20) back on the all-weather after a decent comeback at Beverley.

The Jonny Portman-trained Brisk Symphony ran a career best on her first attempt at 7f recently and should go well in the final leg (7.50).

Bela Sonata , so impressive at Newbury two starts ago, is the back-up play with the booking of Oisin Murphy catching the eye.

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Lingfield Placepot perm

5.15

2 Arc Zoosve

5.50

2 Always Happy

6.20

1 Bright Summer

8 Thursday Girl

6.50

1 Slack Bob

7.20

4 Frostmagic

7.50

1 Bela Sonata

6 Brisk Symphony

1 x 1 x 2 x 1 x 1 x 2 = 4 lines

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