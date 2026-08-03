Lingfield Placepot picks: Robbie Wilders' perm for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

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Mister Mojito is unbeaten at Lingfield and has a cracking chance of protecting that record in the apprentice handicap (5.18) that opens the Placepot.

The David Simcock-trained Langdale Lass caught the eye when plugging on into second behind an odds-on favourite on Lingfield's turf course on her debut, and can make hay over an extra furlong in division one of the 7f fillies' maiden (5.48).

Perhaps the second division (6.18) can go to Simcock as well because his Minnal has shown enough in two runs to go close in an ordinary race like this.

Reposado is a fascinating debutant for Dylan Cunha in the 6f handicap (6.48), but it's a competitive affair and Federal Envoy is also worth including. He ran well on his stable debut for Charlie Clover in June and will be happy returning to sprinting.

I wouldn't want to choose between in-form pair Taritino and Tabasko in the four-runner 1m6f handicap (7.18), so both go in the perm.

Koko Blue looks the safest call in the final leg (7.48), having placed in all three starts since joining Tom Clover.

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Lingfield Placepot perm

5.18

2 Mister Mojito

5.48

3 Langdale Lass

6.18

4 Minnal

6.48

1 Reposado

4 Federal Envoy

7.18

3 Taritino

4 Tabasko

7.48

3 Koko Blue

= 1 x 1 x 1 x 2 x 2 x 1 = 4 lines

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