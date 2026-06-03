Lingfield Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

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Lingfield's opener (5.10) is one of the most competitive events on the card, but Split Elevens looks a solid enough starting point for inclusion in a Placepot perm.

He bagged his 11th all-weather win last month and can still be a force off a 3lb higher mark, while the much-younger Yehudi had been running well before getting off the mark last time and is the back-up.

In the next leg (5.40), Shalaa Asker drops into a Class 6 for the first time in a while and is entitled to have every chance. Nothing is particularly convincing in a tricky heat, though, so I'll add Desdemona and Peregrine Falcon for some cover.

There is quite a big field for the third (6.10), but most of them are poor, and Sunshine Star will be very short.

Raspoutine won't be quite so short in leg four (6.40), but he's got more to come over this 1m2f trip and won very easily the only time he ran on Lingfield's Polytrack, so he looks banker material, too.

The fillies' handicap that follows (7.10) has a more open look. Polka Blue won well last time, but she needs to prove she can do it on the all-weather and at 7f, so preferred are course-and-distance scorer Sahana – a good second on her return – and Startled Lady , who found 6f a bit sharp last time but still ran well.

There's a maiden to close (7.40) and it looks uncompetitive. It will be a surprise if Fire Thunder can't at least make the frame, so she's the third banker.

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Lingfield Placepot perm

5.10

4 Yehudi

5 Split Elevens

5.40

2 Desdemona

4 Shalaa Asker

6 Peregrine Falcon

6.10

13 Sunshine Star

6.40

2 Raspoutine

7.10

1 Sahana

9 Startled Lady

7.40

4 Fire Thunder

2x3x1x1x2x1=12 lines

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