Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:20 WarwickHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:20 WarwickHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
TippingTote Betting

Lingfield Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

Our tipster with his picks for the popular Tote bet

author image
Senior tipster
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Lingfield's opener (5.10) is one of the most competitive events on the card, but Split Elevens looks a solid enough starting point for inclusion in a Placepot perm.

He bagged his 11th all-weather win last month and can still be a force off a 3lb higher mark, while the much-younger Yehudi had been running well before getting off the mark last time and is the back-up.

In the next leg (5.40), Shalaa Asker drops into a Class 6 for the first time in a while and is entitled to have every chance. Nothing is particularly convincing in a tricky heat, though, so I'll add Desdemona and Peregrine Falcon for some cover.

There is quite a big field for the third (6.10), but most of them are poor, and Sunshine Star will be very short.

Raspoutine won't be quite so short in leg four (6.40), but he's got more to come over this 1m2f trip and won very easily the only time he ran on Lingfield's Polytrack, so he looks banker material, too.

The fillies' handicap that follows (7.10) has a more open look. Polka Blue won well last time, but she needs to prove she can do it on the all-weather and at 7f, so preferred are course-and-distance scorer Sahana – a good second on her return – and Startled Lady, who found 6f a bit sharp last time but still ran well.

There's a maiden to close (7.40) and it looks uncompetitive. It will be a surprise if Fire Thunder can't at least make the frame, so she's the third banker.

Untitled Document
Recommended
4/5
NEW CUSTOMER OFFER

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

NEW CUSTOMER OFFER
  • Minimum guaranteed Placepots every day
CLAIM OFFER


Lingfield Placepot perm

5.10
4 Yehudi
Split Elevens

5.40
2 Desdemona
Shalaa Asker
Peregrine Falcon

6.10
13 Sunshine Star

6.40
2 Raspoutine

7.10
1 Sahana
Startled Lady

7.40
Fire Thunder

2x3x1x1x2x1=12 lines

Sign up to the Tote hereNew customers online only. Eligibility restrictions apply. Bet min of £/€10 at odds of 1/1 (2.0) or greater across sports or racing (if EW then min £/€10 Win + £/€10 Place) within 7 days of registration. Receive £/€20 Tote Credit and £/€10 Free Sports Bet. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool or sports bet added to the bet slip. 7-day expiry. 18+. Full T&Cs apply. Gambleaware.org

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.

Published on inTote Betting

Last updated

iconCopy
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

more inTote Betting
more inTote Betting