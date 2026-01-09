Kempton Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £100,000 guaranteed pool

There are a couple of interesting horses in Kempton's opener (12.20), but Baron Noir ought to be a banker for Placepot purposes.

He hasn't done quite as much as expected after putting up a classy performance to beat El Cairos in a bumper at Punchestown, but he might be better suited going right-handed.

It's interesting that Gaminbo is out so early as Dan Skelton said he was one for the spring in his stable tour, and his Flat form is very interesting as the one horse to beat him in two starts is now rated 108.

In the next (12.55), Leader In The Park may be happier back in trip after a fine second at Newbury last time, but the one to beat could be Old Cowboy , who was impressive at the same track on Challow day and is only up 5lb.

There doesn't appear to be much point in looking past Precious Man in the third (1.30), especially as the original clear second favourite ran at Exeter on Friday.

Soul Icon is the one I like in the next (2.05), but he can hardly be considered a banker as he still needs to prove his his stamina. The Doyen Chief looks an awkward ride, so Welcom To Cartries is the obvious other one to include.

Kalif Du Berlais is odds-on for the fifth leg (2.40), but on Racing Post figures he has to improve just to avoid finishing last. He clearly has miles more promise than his three much older rivals, so I wouldn't argue with him being favourite, but this is anything but clearcut, and as I've got to bankers already I'm putting them all in and hoping for a result.

Having fewer selections in the closing leg (3.17), which is a 17-runner handicap, may sound daft, but there are four places to aim at.

Lanesborough and A Pai De Nom both look well ahead of their marks, while Just Ennemi needs to be if he's going to justify the £320,000 that Harry Derham paid for him at the David Maxwell dispersal.

Kempton Placepot perm

12.20

2 Baron Noir

12.55

4 Leader In The Park

5 Old Cowboy

1.30

1 Precious Man

2.05

1 Soul Icon

4 Welcom To Cartries

2.40

1 Master Chewy

2 Boombawn

3 Kalif Du Berlais

4 Edwardstone

3.17

6 Lanesborough

12 A Pai De Nom

13 Just Ennemi

1 x 2 x 1 x 2 x 4 x 3 = 48 lines

