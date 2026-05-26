Kempton Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway with his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

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The Tote’s £50,000 Placepot guarantee is at Kempton on Wednesday and the opening mile handicap (5.25) is a difficult first leg. Take a chance on Valentine Boy and Goldie Trickett .

Only six are declared for the fillies’ novice (6.00) and that makes it hard with only two places available. Phalanx Nation is the form horse, so include her alongside the unnamed favourite and Esha’a . If the favourite places we double lines, but if not plenty are taken out of the pool.

I’m fairly confident Khaleejy will be in the first three in the first division of the 7f novice (6.30), while division two (7.00) looks between Storming Point and newcomer Back At One .

Water To Wine looked like he could be something special on his debut at Newbury and rates a banker in the 1m3f novice (7.30), while the final leg (8.00) could be between the John and Thady Gosden-trained King’s Trust and Ya Karim . Oisin Murphy is an eyecatching booking for the latter.

Untitled Document Recommended 4/5 Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Minimum guaranteed Placepots every day CLAIM OFFER 18+ T&Cs apply New customers online only. Eligibility restrictions apply. Bet min of £/€10 at odds of 1/1 (2.0) or greater across sports or racing (if EW then min £/€10 Win + £/€10 Place) within 7 days of registration. Receive £/€20 Tote Credit and £/€10 Free Sports Bet. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool or sports bet added to the bet slip. 7-day expiry. 18+. Full T&Cs apply. Gambleaware.org. Full T&Cs apply.

Kempton Placepot perm

5.25

6 Valentine Boy

12 Goldie Trickett

6.00

2 Esha'a

5 Phalanx Nation

Unnamed favourite

6.30

1 Khaleejy

7.00

1 Back At One

7 Storming Point

7.30

3 Water To Wine

8.00

2 King's Trust

3 Ya Karim

2x3x1x2x1x2=24 lines

Sign up to the Tote here . New customers online only. Eligibility restrictions apply. Bet min of £/€10 at odds of 1/1 (2.0) or greater across sports or racing (if EW then min £/€10 Win + £/€10 Place) within 7 days of registration. Receive £/€20 Tote Credit and £/€10 Free Sports Bet. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool or sports bet added to the bet slip. 7-day expiry. 18+. Full T&Cs apply. Gambleaware.org .

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