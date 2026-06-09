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Kempton Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway with his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
Our tipster with his picks for the popular Tote bet
The Tote’s £50,000 Placepot guarantee moves on to Kempton on Wednesday and the opening 1m7½f handicap (5.08) has eight runners declared, so make Fleurman a banker provided they all line up. He was a course-and-distance winner in March and usually runs well here.
The 7f fillies’ novice (5.40) is a guessing game with so many unraced runners lining up. Pequenita represents Andrew Balding and Oisin Murphy on her debut and has a nice pedigree, so can be included. The other contender to be interested in is Rosevannion, who has had a run.
Tribal Queen and Velvet Vega probably have the 1m3f fillies’ maiden (6.10) between them, but the following mile handicap (6.40) is more competitive. Silca Bay has plenty of course form and should run well, while recent course-and-distance winner I Am Me is also included.
Marengo Storm and Jumeirah Sands are the picks in the first division of the 6f handicap (7.10), while it’s worth taking a chance on Big Harry as a banker in division two (7.40). He was third to Venetian Lace on his debut and finished ahead of the useful Langstone next time.
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Kempton Placepot perm
5.08
2 Fleurman
5.40
5 Pequenita
6 Rosevannion
6.10
8 Tribal Queen
9 Velvet Vega
6.40
1 Silca Bay
6 I Am Me
7.10
4 Marengo Storm
6 Jumeirah Sands
7.40
6 Big Harry
1x2x2x2x2x1=16 lines
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Published on inTote Betting
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