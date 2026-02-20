Kempton Placepot picks: Paul Kealy's perm for the £100k guaranteed pool

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Kempton's opener (1.10) is the most competitive of the first few races on the card, but there are a couple of banker races afterwards, so we can allow for a few in the Placepot.

Bourbali is a big price for one with so much good form at the track, while Fasol seems to have become more reliable and was a good fourth in the Lanzarote, and Grenadier Jed has been progressive for a while.

In the next (1.45), Precious Man looks solid enough for the first two, having really looked the part here last month, while Jax Junior is the clear form horse in the four-runner third (2.25) based on his 2m, soft-ground win at Sandown last time, with drying ground over 2m4½f being even more to his liking on hurdles form.

The Grade 2 novice hurdle (3.00) is priced more like a handicap, largely because nothing stands out on form.

The suggestions are the strong-travelling Klub De Reve , an easy winner here last time, and Storming George , back on track with a second in handicap company last time after flopping in the Grade 1 Formby at Aintree.

Katate Dori could easily repeat his win in the Ladbrokes Trophy (3.35) off an 11lb higher mark, given he won it by 15 lengths last year, while 3m debutants Kdeux Saint Fray and Lookaway have the potential to improve for the trip.

Course specialist Bad won the final leg (4.05) by ten lengths last year and is 19lb higher now, but well worth that mark judged on his latest effort.

He has to go in, while Califet En Vol has flattered to deceive so far this season at Cheltenham, but may prefer a flatter track. His two hurdle wins as a novice last season came here and at Huntingdon, where he beat two horses who would have to give him plenty of weight over fences now, so he could be well handicapped.

Kempton Placepot perm

1.10

5 Bourbali

6 Fasol

9 Grenadier Jed

1.45

2 Precious Man

2.25

2 Jax Junior

3.00

1 Klub De Reve

9 Storming George

3.35

6 Lookaway

7 Katate Dori

12 Kdeux Saint Fray

4.05

2 Bad

5 Califet En Vol

3 x 1 x 1 x 2 x 3 x 2 = 36 lines

