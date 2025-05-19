Hexham Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders' selections for the £50,000 guarantee on Tuesday

Max's Champ defied a seven-month break with a gritty victory at Uttoxeter this month and can follow up in the 2m7½f handicap hurdle (5.58) that opens the Hexham Placepot. The reapplication of blinkers and a tongue-tie appeared to help and he is unexposed over staying trips.

The 1m7½f handicap chase (6.28) is a weak race and provides a good opportunity for Willie Shake Hands . He is the youngest runner and warmed to his task well when winning on his chasing debut over course and distance recently.

Am Still Here has the greatest upside in the 2m4f novice handicap chase (6.58). The lightly raced six-year-old has finished second on three of his past four starts, including two at this track.

Donny's Fortune , who was useful in point-to-points, may be capable of doing some damage off a low mark on his second chase start under rules in the next (7.28).

It is difficult to look past Pike Road in the 2m4f novice hurdle (7.58). He won by 36 lengths here ten days ago and faces limited opposition.

Hardy Du Seuil also looks a class apart in the final leg (8.28). He usually contests much better handicap hurdles.

Hexham Placepot perm

5.58

1 Max’s Champ

6.28

1 Willie Shake Hands

6.58

5 Am Still Here

7.28

7 Donny’s Fortune

7.58

1 Pike Road

8.28

1 Hardy Du Seuil

